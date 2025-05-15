Former Mets flamethrower lands MLB comeback

The Chicago White Sox have acquired veteran right-hander Miguel Castro from the Houston Astros, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

Castro signed a minor league contract with the Astros this past offseason and didn't make Houston's Opening Day roster. The last time he took the mound in the Majors was July 29 of last season, as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, his efforts in Triple-A Sugar Land's bullpen and Chicago's need for relief pitching should present him with an opportunity to carve out a role.

Chicago desperately needs any help it can get on the back end of their staff.