Former NFL QB calls out Steelers for rostering 'depressing' offense

Retired NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky ostensibly isn't buying what the Pittsburgh Steelers are selling, at least offensively.

Orlovsky gave an honest assessment of the current state of the Steelers' scoring unit during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He spoke freely -- almost too freely, coming from the top rope to body slam the Black and Gold. His strong choice of words was eye-opening, sounding as if Pittsburgh personally offended him.

"We all know that there could still be the addition of Aaron Rodgers for the Pittsburgh Steelers..



If you look at that offense on paper right now it doesn't scare you" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MeoqeR0Jt6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 13, 2025

"... the way I look at it now, there’s no offense in the league that scares you less than Pittsburgh," Orlovsky stated. "There’s no situation that's more ... depressing than Pittsburgh’s right now."

Former NFL QB and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky roasts Steelers' 'depressing' offense

Yeesh. Orlovsky followed his comments by asking which team's offenses strike less fear into an opponent's eyes. The Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh's AFC North rival Cleveland Browns were mentioned, but he still has the Steelers below them.

New Orleans' receiving duo of Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed is enough for Orlovsky to prefer them to Pittsburgh. The Colts were quickly dismissed because of Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor. And to Steeler Nation's dismay, Cleveland was touted for boasting a once-elite offensive line and standout tight end David Njoku.

While it may sound hyperbolic, Orlovsky isn't necessarily out of touch. The Steelers are bereft of proven skill-position talent outside of prized offseason acquisition D.K. Metcalf. Unless you want to count the ghost of aging wideout Robert Woods, who currently faces little competition for Pittsburgh's WR2 spot, that is.

Moreover, the Steelers lost their top two scrimmage yard leaders from 2024 this spring in Najee Harris and George Pickens. The former signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving a 299-touch void that Pittsburgh will presumably lean on third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson to fill. Pittsburgh traded the latter to the Dallas Cowboys because of locker room issues, though they've yet to (adequately) replace him and the options are slim.

As Orlovsky alludes to, Things could change for the Steelers if veteran free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to join them. But the four-time MVP is 41, on the back nine of his illustrious career and Pittsburgh has no guarantee he'll play for them in mid-May. How much would that even elevate them?