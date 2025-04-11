Former Packer still has a path back to Green Bay depending on draft

Andre Dillard came into the NFL as a first-round pick that many people believed could turn into a franchise left tackle. That ship has sailed for the former Packer, but there may still be a home for him in Green Bay.

Dillard is currently a free agent with the ability to sign with any team in the league. The 29-year-old only played 13 total snaps for Green Bay last year which has cooled his free-agent market. He simply did not have an opportunity to show his wares to other teams around football last season.

That could open the door for Dillard to return to the Packers on a modest, one-year deal. Kadeem Telfort currently occupies the No. 2 spot on the left tackle depth chart behind starter Rasheed Walker. Neither Telfort or Walker has accomplished enough with the Packers to rule out the possibility of GM Brian Gutekunst shopping for an upgrade to his options at the position.

Packers shouldn't rule out Andre Dillard reunion

The only real path available to the Packers on that front would be to leverage April's NFL Draft to acquire a rookie with more upside. The needs Green Bay still has at cornerback and edge rusher figure to be higher on Gutekunst's shopping list.

Tackle might not even be the highest priority the Packers have along the offensive line. The fre-agent signing of Aaron Banks gives the franchise an infusion of talent at guard but the options behind him are still uninspiring. The idea of Green Bay spending a mid-round pick on a guard who can grow into a starter down the line should hold a lot of appeal for the team's front office.

If that happens, the Packers are still going to be left without a quality option behind Walker on the depth chart. Dillard isn't going to threaten him to become a starter, but he's a quality veteran who already knows the system. No Packers fans should be surprised to see him back on the roster when Week 1 of the 2025 campaign rolls around.