The Seattle Seahawks have an interesting receiver room. They have Jaxon Smith-Njigba and acquired Cooper Kupp this offseason to give Sam Darnold a lethal 1-2 punch. They did, however, lose DK Metcalf, who came into the NFL as the Seahawks No. 1 receiver. After losing Metcalf, it felt like maybe the Seahawks took a big hit.

But former Seahawks receiver, Bryan Walters, brings up a really good point about the current state of the receiver room. Between Smith-Njigba and Kupp, those won’t be easy players to guard. While Darnold won’t have the luxury of Justin Jefferson to throw to, Smith-Njigba and Kupp are great options themselves.

The beauty of the Metcalf trade is the Seahawks escape a situation where they would have to pay Metcalf. They saved that cap space and didn’t drop off in production. It’s the perfect scenario. But of course, this is all on paper. Until they suit up for Week 1, we won’t truly know how lethal this offense can be.

Former Seahawks teammate proves Seattle has already won the DK Metcalf trade

Darnold has a solid offense around him in Seattle. While he doesn’t have a weapon like Metcalf, he has two solid options to go to that should affect his ability to produce. Klint Kubiak has a lot to work with in this offense.

It might not be a stretch to say this offense should be better than it was with Geno Smith. Smith worked his way from being a career backup to now an NFL starter. He reached the playoffs just one time when he took over for Russell Wilson back in 2022.

Darnold arguably has a more talented offense than that team, if nothing more, a better system to thrive in. Darnold is probably better than Smith so whatever he was able to get from the Seahawks, Darnold shouldn’t have any problem capitalizing on that.

The Seahawks are in a better position than we’re probably giving them credit for. Darnold wasn’t a bad pick up, but more than that, they gave him some weapons. If he flops with the Seahawks it’s proof he’s not just a system quarterback, but that he’s overrated.

This situation is much better than what he had with the New York Jets when he was first drafted. He’s come a long way since then and this is his chance to prove just that.