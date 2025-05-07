Former Steelers Pro-Bowler shreds team over George Pickens trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a stunning trade early Wednesday morning, when they dealt wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. In exchange for Pickens, the Steelers received a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. While Pickens will be hitting free agency after the upcoming season, the Steelers' wide receiver depth behind DK Metcalf took a hit. Not to mention, the roster on paper looks a bit weaker.

Thats how former Steelers Pro Bowl defensive back Ryan Clark feels, which he expressed during ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday. Clark says that after trading Pickens, the Steelers don't feel like a team that can compete against a playoff roster. That, and Clark says the Steelers look like a team that's trying to tank.

“It sounds like they’re tanking,” Clark said, h/t Steelers Now. “And I know they aren’t because they’ve made other moves. But when you look at this roster, this roster can’t compete to have a winning season. This roster can’t compete to be a playoff team. This roster can’t compete to be an AFC Champion. And in no time that I’ve been associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers, have I felt this way.”

Ryan Clark rips Steelers over George Pickens trade

It's hard not to scratch your head at the Steelers' moves this offseason. The quarterback situation is still unresolved, as Aaron Rodgers continues to take his time on making a decision, leaving the Steelers with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as the only options. But, the Steelers made the trade for Metcalf and signed him to a long-term extension, making the wide receivers room better.

With Pickens now in Dallas, the Steelers wide receivers room is back to square one — a top option at the position with question marks behind him. Robert Woods joined the Steelers this offseason, and hasn't been as productive as he was pre-2021. Then there's Calvin Austin, who is coming off of a 36-reception, 548-receiving-yards, and four-receiving-touchdowns season. Rounding out the depth chart is Roman Wilson, who was limited to just one game as a rookie last year due to injuries, and Scotty Miller, who was a non-factor last season.

The AFC is getting tougher by the year (especially the AFC West). The Steelers have shown they are capable of making the playoffs in recent years. But once they reach the playoffs, they instantly get eliminated. The defense does their part, while the offense has left a lot to be desired. The Steelers don't have a surefire answer at quarterback, and the wide receiver depth behind Metcalf is underwhelming.

We'll see if the Steelers have any moves up their sleeves, but until then, as Clark mentions, it's hard to feel confident about the team competing in 2025.