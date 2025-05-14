Former Vikings starter still jobless as NFL camps approach

Eric Kendricks was underrated for essentially his entire eight-year tenure in Minnesota. A one-time All Pro (2019), Kendricks was the man in the middle for some stout Vikings defensive fronts.

After departing the Vikings in 2022, Kendricks has been pretty solid elsewhere; in 2023 he had 7 TFL with the Chargers, and last season he led the Cowboys with 138 tackles. Tackles can be a misleading stat, but Kendricks was legitimately solid all season for Dallas.

But as training camp gets underway league-wide, Kendricks remains teamless. Whether that's due to a lack of interest around the league in a linebacker who's played almost 150 games in his career, a sign that Kendricks is ready to call it a career or a sign that his shoulder injury from last season is still bothering him remains unclear.

But at this point in the offseason, any free agents who could slot in and play meaningful snaps are at least worth kicking the tires on — especially a fan favorite like Kendricks.

Sure, the Vikings should bring back Eric Kendricks

Minnesota could use some extra inside linebacker depth, and in 2025, that could be a perfect role for Kendricks. The team brought back Eric Wilson and drafted Kobe King in the fifth round, but there's always room for another productive veteran presence in the front seven.

Eric Kendricks just posted this on Instagram… not sure if he’s hinting at something but man it has me feeling nostalgic. pic.twitter.com/wrucHMMO3j — Jason Harmon (@_jason_777) May 1, 2025

Earlier this month, Kendricks posted a video on his Instagram reminiscing of his time with Minnesota. The video wasn't hinting at anything, but maybe it should have been! Kendricks has played a lot of football, but it was pretty clear last season that he still has something in the tank.

The Vikings should be really good in 2025, as long as J.J. McCarthy is fully ready to lead the team's offense. Why not add some extra goodwill and bring back a former franchise pillar on a super low-risk contract?