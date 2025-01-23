Former Yankees star's Juan Soto take gives Mets all the bulletin-board material they need
By Kinnu Singh
Building a team isn’t always the same thing as collecting talent. The statement rings true across all professional team sports. While collecting talent generates buzz and anticipation, well-built teams win championships. At the professional level, the talent gap between players is marginal. Ultimately, the difference between great teams and mediocre teams comes down to chemistry, balance and cohesion.
The New York Yankees were hopeful that the combined talents of stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto would be enough to carry them to a championship last season. Although the tandem brought New York to their first World Series since 2009, New York was outmatched and outwitted by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Yankees weren’t able to retain Soto, who signed with the New York Mets for $765 million this offseason. Losing the four-time All-Star stings, but at least one former Yankees player believes the team is positioned to be better than they were last season.
Johnny Damon believes Yankees are better despite losing Juan Soto
Former Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon told Sportscasting’s DJ Siddiqi that the team has gotten better since Soto’s departure.
“He’s an amazing player,” Damon said. “When the Yankees couldn’t get Juan Soto, they were able to go out and get a number of All-Stars where the team may actually be better now. You have more quality players around. Juan Soto is going to win you so many games, but all these other players, you need them to help out for 162 games. I think the Yankees are in a really good spot.”
The Yankees have made several key acquisitions to account for the loss of Soto. Along with retaining ace Gerrit Cole, New York signed two-time All-Star pitcher Max Fried and former NL MVP first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. They also traded for former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams and former Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger.
”I do think the Yankees have a better chance to win the World Series this year,” Damon continued. “It’s always tough to win. I was fortunate to win two times in my career, but you get to the postseason, pitchers get hot, players get hot, and sometimes the best team doesn’t win. At the end of the day, it’s your team pulling in the same direction. It’s your team getting the job done.”
Damon certainly knows what it takes to win a World Series. He won his first World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2004, and then helped the Yankees win a championship in 2009. Still, none of New York’s additions are guaranteed to work out, and it will take a lot to make up for Soto’s absence. The 26-year-old produced a 7.9 WAR and led the American League with 128 runs scored.
For the Mets, they have a bit more motivation heading into their first season with Soto on board. The team has high expectations after being two wins short of making the World Series in their first year under manager Carlos Mendoza. With Soto on board, it showed they are looking to contend now, and to do so by taking a superstar away from the Yankees would make a World Series title that much sweeter.