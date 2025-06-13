MLB trade grades: Astros send Forrest Whitley to the only team that can fix him

Houston Astros starting pitcher Forrest Whitley is a former top prospect who has fallen upon hard times. Whitley has struggled with injuries over the course of his brief MLB career, and was DFA'd by Houston just a few days ago. Whitley had an ERA over 12 in five games started for the Astros this season. That won't cut it for a team trying to claw its way back into contention. Rather than hold onto Whitley due to his potential, the Astros opted instead to trade him to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Why did the Astros deal Forrest Whitley?

Houston traded Whitley in part because they are contending. Whitley may have potential on another roster, but the Astros have enough pitching depth as is. Giving starts and appearances away to a pitcher who is only hurting thier chances is...less than ideal. The Rays have open spots on their 40-man roster, and can work with Whitley to help him regain his old form. It wouldn't be the first time Tampa has taken on another team's leftovers and turned their career around.

We'll have more on this story shortly.