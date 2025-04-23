Four little words from Javy Báez proved to Tigers fans that he finally gets it

The Detroit Tigers' recent decision to recall third baseman Jace Jung made headlines — in more ways than one. Not only did it mark a promotion for one of the club's top hitting prospects, but it also surprisingly reverted Javier Báez to center field.

Báez has moved all around the diamond during his 12-year MLB career, but he never logged a regular-season game in center until this season. However, Detroit's infield logjam has forced manager A.J. Hinch to get creative if he wants to deploy him. Most players as decorated as Javy would rebuff such drastic change ... just for playing time, though his openness to the idea has been refreshing.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Javier Báez proved to Tigers fans that he's willing to make sacrifices for the team's best interest

All it took was buy-in from Báez to put the Detroit faithful at ease. The 32-year-old said he's willing to do anything Hinch asks of him, barring injury, even expressing readiness to crouch behind home plate if called upon.

"If I can stay healthy, I’ll do whatever, man," Báez stated (h/t Jason Beck of MLB.com). "I can even catch if you need me [to]."

A two-time All-Star, former MVP runner-up and World Series champion in the fourth season of a six-year, $140 million contract, Báez has clout. He can rattle cages if manning center field is an issue for him. Instead, the veteran has embraced his newfound role as utility man and is ostensibly reinvigorated by it.

"We’re here to help the team," Báez voiced. "Everybody’s available to help the team. There’s many times here to play different positions, and we have a lot of guys that can do it."

Moreover, rather than dwelling on no longer being a full-time shortstop, Báez is proud of his defensive versatility. He's seemingly flattered by Hinch trusting him to operate as a Swiss Army Knife, taking a glass-half-full approach to the situation.

"It’s not frowned upon like maybe a decade ago, where you’re not anchoring one position," Báez said. "In fact, it’s more of a compliment to be able to be the answer at a couple positions."