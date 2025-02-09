Four stars the Bengals can keep if Joe Burrow restructures his contract
The Cincinnati Bengals are facing some difficult decisions this offseason. The team has some obvious holes that sunk their 2024 season, plus big names like Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson who could be eyeing the exits unless they get the paydays they feel they deserve. There's a lot that needs to get done, and not a lot of resources with which to do it.
But Cincy got some good news on that front this week, as quarterback Joe Burrow is reportedly willing to restructure his contract to open up cap space for the team. Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, but the team failed to make the playoffs because of issues on the defensive end. With Burrow having a $46.25 million cap hit in 2025, it's going to be tough to fix the holes in Cincinnati without moving things around with Burrow's deal to create space.
Here are four current Bengals free agents who the team could try to bring back if Burrow restructures his contract.
1. WR Tee Higgins
Higgins has been a huge part of why the Bengals' lethal passing attack the perfect compliemtn to an elite WR1 in Ja'Marr Chase. But Higgins, who played last season on the franchise tag, is a free agent this offseason and is going to demand a lot of money, with many teams able to offer him a chance to be a true No. 1 receiver.
The Bengals can't compete with part of that equation; Higgins will always play second fiddle to Chase if he remains in the Queen City. However, the Bengals need to do whatever they can to keep Higgins around.
Cincinnati's offense is the key to the team winning. There's no realistic path to this becoming a top five defense, but keeping the offense together and making modest improvement on the other side could vault the Bengals back into the ranks of Super Bowl contenders.
That plan starts by keeping a guy who has 900 or more receiving yards in four of his five NFL seasons and who caught a career-best 10 touchdowns last year.
2. CB Mike Hilton
Cincinnati's defense has a lot of holes. It would be a good idea to make sure they don't create another one by letting one of their best defenders get away.
Mike Hilton is one of the league's best slot corners. The 30-year-old began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has spent the last four seasons in Cincinnati. In 2024, he recorded 10 interceptions and five passes defensed.
In 2024, Hilton had the 15th-best PFF grade of any cornerback, easily the highest mark on the team. In fact, the second-best Bengals corner by PFF grade was DJ Turner II, who was way down in 45th.
The Bengals pass defense could use help, but the team should view Hilton as a crucial piece.
3. DJ B.J. Hill
Sticking on the defensive side, the other defender who the Bengals should work to bring back if Burrow restructures is interior defensive lineman B.J. Hill.
In 2024, Hill had 56 tackles, including seven for loss, while recording three sacks and four passes defensed. He was the team's highest-graded interior defensive lineman, per PFF, ranking 23rd at the position while Sheldon Rankins ranked a lowly 74th.
Hill provides the team with a strong veteran presence along the defensive line and can be a leader on this defense if the Bengals bring him back.
4. TE Mike Gesicki
Cincinnati won't need to break the bank for this final re-signing, but a Burrow restructure would make it a little easier to say yes to tight end Mike Gesicki.
Chase and Higgins might be the stars in the receiving game for the Bengals, but Gesicki provides Burrow with a reliable option out of the slot. He ranked sixth among tight ends in slot snaps in 2024.
A second-round pick for the Dolphins in 2018, Gesicki found his stride in 2020 and 2021 with Miami, but a lackluster 2022 season led to him leaving for New England, where he slogged through a lost 2023. But in 2024, Gesicki really bounced back in Cincinnati, catching 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns. It appears he might have found the perfect situation for him on a pass-happy Bengals offense.
He might not be a huge name, but with a pretty barren list of free-agent tight ends, there's likely to be a number of teams pursuing Gesicki this year. If Burrow restructures, Cincinnati will be able to outbid other teams that want Gesicki.