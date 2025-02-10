FOX’s Super Bowl 59 scorebug for Chiefs-Eagles is almost as unpopular as the refs
There was a lot to complain about early in Super Bowl LIX. It took forever to start. There were too many superfluous celebrity cameos. And, of course, the refs quickly made a controversial call. We might have been able to predict all that. What we weren't expecting was a new FOX scorebug that seemingly everyone hated.
FOX unveiled a stripped down scorebug on Super Bowl Sunday. It was see-through and simple with the team abbreviations in large block letters with team colors backing them.
Sleek and simple can be good. Unfortunately, they missed the mark by not refining it enough to be worth of a Super Bowl scorebug.
To put it lightly, fans on social media hate it with a burning passion.
Best reactions to FOX's whiff of a Super Bowl scorebug
Those who actually like the scorebug were fewer and further between, but they do exist.
To each their own, I guess.
Personally, I like the idea of a minimalist scorebug. I just don't like this execution. It looks like a rough draft or a sketch of what a designer might want to do. I appreciate what they were trying to do. I wish they had managed to nail it.
Frankly, FOX could improve it greatly just by shrinking it. No one needs the scorebug to stand as tall as the players on wide angle. Adding an outline would help as well. It's not that far away from being fine.
The scorebug isn't a particularly important element on a day as big as Super Bowl Sunday. But it's unavoidable. It'll be there for the entire game, reminding people constantly how much they don't like it.
Some will be able to tune it out eventually. Others might be driven insane by it. Is a class action lawsuit going overboard? It would certainly get the necessary signatures.