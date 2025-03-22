Framber Valdez reminds Houston Astros just how much is riding on winning big in 2025

The Houston Astros have been one of the best franchises in baseball for about a decade now. With two World Series championships to show for it, it would be hard to argue the contrary. That being said, every franchise can only hold off an inevitable rebuild for so long. Houston seems to be in denial of that, but the rest of baseball seems to think that is inevitable for them. 2025 will be their last ride.

With the 2025 MLB season set to start in earnest in the coming days, ace pitcher Framber Valdez offered an interesting nugget to Astros beat reporter Chandler Rome for The Athletic. Valdez has spent his entire big-league career with the Astros but expects to hit MLB free agency next offseason. He told Rome that there have not been any extension talks involving the two-time All-Star left-hander.

Valdez may be on the wrong side of 30, but he is just now entering his prime. He has represented the Astros in the Midsummer Classic each of the last two seasons. Valdez has won double-digit games every campaign for Houston since 2021. Given his status as a big-game pitcher, it is safe to say that he may have been priced out of the Astros' plans beyond this year like many of their other stars were.

It would not shock me to see Valdez play on another team next year after seeing other key guys leave.

Framber Valdez said the Astros did not approach him this spring with any extension talks. Asked if he expects to enter free agency after the season, Valdez said “yes, I think so.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 21, 2025

Kyle Tucker now plays for the Chicago Cubs, while Alex Bregman suits up for the Boston Red Sox.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Framber Valdez does not seem hopeful to re-sign with Houston Astros

Every situation is different, but it remains to be seen what general manager Dana Brown wants to do with this team. Houston completely tore it down to the studs around this time 13 or 14 years ago. That was back when the Astros played in the NL Central and we were just learning about Jose Altuve. I doubt it will be as painful, but the Astros seem more and more likely to be heading in that direction.

Fortunately for them, Houston happens to play in one of the screwiest divisions in baseball. Even in years when Houston wants teams like the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers to take charge, they never do. God forbid trying to trust the Los Angeles Angels or whatever we want to call the Athletics now to do anything besides perpetually disappoint their families, fanbases and baseball...

Ultimately, I look at the Astros as a team playing with nothing left to lose. The team is slated to go under a rebuild beginning in 2026, so why not go for broke now? I have seen a slew of teams run the gauntlet to championship glory in my 35 years on Earth. This may not be as sad as what we saw out of the Cubs, Florida Marlins or Kansas City Royals of yesteryear, but this is the Astros' last dance.

I expect for Valdez to hit free agency next offseason as a three-time All-Star slated to make millions.