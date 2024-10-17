Francisco Lindor's definitely not gold glove kept Mets from being blown out in Game 3
There were plenty of egregious snubs from the Rawlings Gold Glove finalists that were announced this week. However, there were none perhaps quite as shocking — unless you include Juan Soto being named a finalist in right field — as New York Mets MVP candidate Francisco Lindor being left off of the list.
So, naturally, Lindor made sure to immediately make that snub from the list of finalists look completely stupid with his play on the field.
After the Mets fell behind 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night in Game 3 thanks to some, incidentally, fielding miscues and woes, it seemed like LA was starting to get their bats a bit hotter. That's when Mookie Betts absolutely laced a groundball toward the hole between Lindor's shortstop spot and third based.
But Lindor, as he's done all season, used his black-hole-level gravitational pull at short to range to his right and somehow not just make the snag while going to the ground for the ball hit at over 105mph of exit velocity but also to make the throw to first to easily get Betts out and limit further damage.
Francisco Lindor makes Gold Glove snub more ludicrous with Game 3 Web Gem
Everyone at Citi Field couldn't believe that Lindor got to that ball and made that play, Betts included. But in the context of him just being left off of the Gold Glove finalists, it's a complete laugh in the face of Rawlings for making such an error.
Beyond the highlight-reel plays, the metrics back up Lindor's case as well. He finished tied for second among MLB shortstops this season in Outs Above Average with 16, trailing only last year's Gold Glove winner at his position, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. He was a vacuum who consistently made plays such as this one to help keep his team alive.
Unfortunately, while Lindor helped get the Mets out of that inning when they otherwise may not have, Reed Garrett came in as a reliever and made it worse for New York, giving up a two-run bomb to Kiké Hernandez that put the Dodgers up 4-0 in the sixth inning.
But hey, you can't blame Lindor. And you can tell that to the folks at Rawlings, because that glove definitely looks gold to me.