Freak injury sidelines Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti is expected to miss an extended stretch with a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

The injury happened while he was playing catch in the outfield ahead of Monday's game against the Mariners. However, it wasn't the ball Arrighetti was tossing around that did the damage. A line drive hit during Seattle's batting practice struck Arrighetti in the hand. Talk about terrible luck for both the player and the pitching staff.

The Astros officially announced the injury on social media on Monday night: "RHP Spencer Arrighetti suffered a broken right thumb this afternoon after being hit by a line drive while playing catch in left field at T-Mobile Park."

They did not give a picture of how long the pitcher will be out. With a broken bone on his throwing hand, we can at least be certain it won't be a short stint on the IL.

Arrighetti is in his second season in the majors after making his debut in 2024. He had a 4.53 ERA in 28 starts, posting a 7-13 record.

This year, the 25-year-old has made two starts with a 5.59 ERA and 1-1 record. His first outing against the Mets on Mar. 29 was encouraging. He went six innings, allowing just one hit. He struck out five, walked two and let in one earned run.

However, his follow-up performance on Apr. 5 against the Twins was a different story. Arrighetti didn't allow a hit in the first three innings. Everything fell apart in the fourth when he lost all control. He hit Byron Buxton to start the inning and walked another. Fielding and throwing errors also helped Minnesota bring runs home, but the real damage came off a two-out three-run home run. He was pulled soon after with five earned runs against him.

Arrighetti was supposed to pitch next on Friday, Apr. 11 against the Angels. The Astros may need to turn to reliever Ryan Gusto to give them a spot start while they figure out a more long-term replacement. Lance McCullers Jr. is close to a return though it's not clear when he'll be ready to go.

