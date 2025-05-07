Freddie Freeman accomplishes mission to dismantle MLB analyst's rankings

Freddie Freeman wouldn't stop mashing even if you begged him to.

Okay, that might not be true — he's a notoriously nice guy — but why would you ask him to stop mashing? Do you hate offense? Are you working with Big Pitching?

Anyway, Freeman's OPS is now approaching 1.150 after he ripped a triple on Wednesday night to double the Dodgers' lead against the Marlins. Freeman was phenomenal once again in 2024, and then became a Los Angeles folk hero in the World Series. Technically, he had his worst season with the Dodgers in 2024, but the word "worst" sounds weird when he was still approaching 5 WAR.

He's on a good pace to get back to the 6 WAR echelon he was at during his first two seasons in Los Angeles, and certainly deserves to be on lists of the best first basemen in the MLB — although he didn't crack a recent Bleacher Report list.

Freddie Freeman is just so, so good.



With the bases loaded, two outs and two strikes, he hits a bases-clearing triple to pretty much put this game out of reach.



The Dodgers lead 6-0 and Freeman is now hitting .362 with 8 HRs, 29 RBIs and a 1.148 OPS.pic.twitter.com/s2F1E39jQQ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 7, 2025

Is Freddie Freeman overrated?

I won't go that far. Pretty much everyone understands how good Freeman is and how valuable he is to the Dodgers. But I do think he's been so good for so long — and he plays on a team stocked with talent around him — that his greatness gets a little diminished. Playing alongside Shohei Ohtani is probably really fun, but also kind of annoying. Like, do you think Freeman ever wants to say "Hey, I've been one of the best hitters in baseball for like, a decade, you know?"

Probably not. Like I said, nice guy.