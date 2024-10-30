Freddie Freeman makes World Series history at expense of Yankees again: Best memes, tweets
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees was expected to be a historic matchup between two juggernaut clubs. Instead, it’s become a humiliating undressing of the Yankees.
The Yankees entered Tuesday facing a three-game deficit, which no team has ever managed to overcome in MLB history.
Before the last few pitches of the opening game, New York seems poised to take an early series lead. That was before Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman secured a dramatic victory for Los Angeles with a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.
Freeman hasn’t let up since. He hit another home run in Game 2, and then homered again in the first inning of Game 3. During Game 4 on Tuesday, Freeman picked up right where he left off and hit another home run in the top of the first inning.
This time, Freeman made history — he became the first player in MLB history to record a home run in six consecutive World Series games.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Fans react to Freddie Freeman dismantling Yankees in historic World Series performance
As Freeman put the finishing touches on burying the 2024 Yankees, fans and athletes shared their awe of the stellar performance on social media.
Freeman has thoroughly embarrassed the Yankees, and it’s evident by his batting alone. Freeman has hit four home runs, nine RBIs and five extra-base hits during the World Series. All three of those categories are more than the entire Yankees team has managed to produce during the series.
Understandably, Yankees fans have seen enough of Freeman. Fans were even desperate enough to plead with signs that read, “Freddie please STOP.” Clearly, Freeman had no intentions of listening to their cries for mercy.
As the Dodgers put the Yankees out of their misery and wrap up the World Series, it should be no secret who will be named Most Valuable Player.