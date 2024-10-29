Freddie Freeman got revenge on classless Yankees fans in the best way
By Mark Powell
Freddie Freeman has hit a home run in five straight World Series games dating back to his time with the Atlanta Braves. Freeman, now a Dodger, wasn't even a guarantee to play in the Fall Classic thanks to a nagging ankle injury.
Yet, the California native and LA first baseman had his Kirk Gibson moment in Game 1, slugging a walk-off grand slam off Nestor Cortes. Since then, Freeman's contributions haven't been too shabby, as he's hit two home runs and is nearing several MLB records.
Freeman is only the third player to hit a home run in each of the first three games of the World Series, joining Hank Bauer (Yankees, 1958) and Barry Bonds (Giants, 2002). Freeman's five straight World Series games with a home run also tied an MLB record, which was previously held by George Springer of the Astros alone.
Yankees fans heckled Freddie Freeman to no avail
The Bleacher Creatures in right field at Yankee Stadium are notorious for making the opposing team's life miserable. The Dodgers could be an exception to this rule, though, especially if they're about to win either of the next two games, thus wrapping up the World Series on the road.
On Monday night, fans in the right-field bleachers yelled obscenities at Freeman, reportedly chanting 'F--- you, Freddie' during his at-bats. Freeman made them pay with a home run in the top of the first. To make matters even better, Freeman's blast went in those same right field bleachers.
Dodgers, Freddie Freeman focused on winning a World Series above all else
Rather than relishing in his revenge, Freeman has his eyes on a singular goal, and that is to win a World Series with his boyhood team.
“I guess I’m seeing the ball very well,” Freeman said. “Obviously not missing mistakes, hopefully we can keep it going. We have one more.”
As for the Yankees pitching staff, they are left with few options but to throw to the scorching-hot Freeman, as the Dodgers lineup is stacked with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez. Aaron Boone acknowledged just how impressive Freeman has been the last few games, and the predicament it puts the Yankees in.
“Obviously, we all know how great of a player Freddie Freeman is,” Boone said. “He's getting off swings you're typically used to seeing Freddie get off, where maybe that wasn't happening in the previous rounds with the injury.”
All Freeman needed was time to heal, and he received that thanks to added rest in the NLCS. Now, he's a force to be reckoned with.