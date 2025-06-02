Freddie Freeman is setting records he could've broken in a Braves uniform

Freddie Freeman is one of the most consistent hitters that Major League Baseball has seen in this era. Through his first 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves and the last four and counting with the Los Angeles Dodgets, Freeman has reamined a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

As Braves fans have to watch Freeman do Freeman things from a distance, they can't help but wonder what life would be like if he had remained in Atlanta. Freeman recently tied Ted Williams and Willie Mays with an astonishing 525 career doubles which is good enough for a three-way tie for 46th all-time. Freeman is showing no signs of slowing down and it has to hurt the heart of Braves fans everywhere knowing these accomplishments very well could have happened in an Atlanta uniform.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Braves fans still day dreaming about Freddie Freeman

After the Braves won the World Series in 2021, Freeman entered the offseason as a free agent. It seemed inevitable that as the face of the franchise, he and the Braves would find middle ground to keep him in Atlanta. In a surprise turn of events, Alex Anthopoulos went out and signed Matt Olson before Freeman had agreed to a deal with anyone. This put the writing on the wall for Freeman's departure.

The Los Angeles Dodgers swooped in and brought Freeman and his family back to their hometown on a six-year, $162 million deal that it feels like the Braves could have afforded. After one year of a hall of fame caliber Olson, Braves fans now reminisce on a time of consistency at the first base position.

Obviously with Freeman spending more than a decade of his career with the Braves, he inched closer to several milestones that he is now reaching in a Dodgers jersey. There is no debate if Freeman will get into Cooperstown. However, there is now conversation stirring of which team he will represent in the Hall of Fame or if he will choose to be inducted with a blank hat.

While you would likely still imagine he would have an "A" on his cap, it is hard to ignore the fact that he is continuing to make history with the Los Angeles Dodgers and put his name in the record books for multiple accomplishments.