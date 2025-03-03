Free agent QBs should come to same realization about Jets fans have known for ages

The New York Jets can get it right under their new regime, but they have to go about their latest rebuilding project smartly. While I am bullish on what the Jets can become under head coach Aaron Glenn, I know what kind of limitiations Woody Johnson puts on this team as their owner. More importantly, I have my doubts new general manager Darren Mougey will be as good as advertised.

In his latest notebook covering the Jets, ESPN's Rich Cimini discussed the "mystery man" in the Jets quarterback room. That would be former Florida State star and 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis. "The Tiger King" was instrumental in the Seminoles' brief turnaround at Florida State. A late season injury in 2023 kept Florida State out of the College Football Playoff and out for his rookie season.

Here is what Travis' agent Deiric Jackson told ESPN about his client's rehab process from last year.

"His rehab with the Jets was not the best. They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely."

The Jets have struggled mightily at evaluating talent at the game's most important position for the better part of its existence. Outside Chad Pennington and Vinny Testaverde in my youth, and a hot minute there with Mark Sanchez and Ryan Fitzpatrick in my early adulthood, I have seen the Jets waste so much quarterback talent. From Rodgers, to Sam Darnold before that, it never seems to end.

So with the new regime giving Travis some glimmer of hope to win the job, why even bother now?

New York Jets regime giving Jordan Travis an actual chance to be QB

This should not come across an indictment of Travis. I want to see him get the most out of his minimal NFL talent before eventually calling it a career. He made Florida State fun to watch. Travis seems to be the ultimate team guy. However, I have watched enough football in my life to know a college quarterback when I see one. There is nothing wrong with that, other than making him work in the NFL.

Let me put it this way. The Jets need to continue to be strong in their convictions when addressing the quarterback position. Now is not the time to be wishy washy. If they want Rodgers out of the building, that is fine, but you cannot repackage Travis as the next team's would-be savior, only for it to blow up in the Jets' face before Halloween. He can be a part of this team, but he cannot be the guy...

What needs to happen for the Jets to finally get out of the doldrums and back into the playoffs is to start being honest with themselves. Just because Tom Brady was the game's greatest success story at pick No. 199 does not mean lightning will strike twice in the same division. The Jets need to trade up for a quarterback, or take a flier on a guy near the top of the second round. No more funny stuff.

What has happened over the last two decades is the Jets have torn away at the fabric of their organization by first not appreciating the quarterback position, then creating a chaotic environment where no one can success. Darnold and Geno Smith found success after leaving them. Rodgers may not be able to find anymore after coming aboard. I would be worried if I was a prospective free agent.

My best solution is to draft a player to compete with Travis and maybe sign a cheap veteran as well.