Free agents the Steelers can swipe from their AFC North rivals this offseason
By DJ Dunson
Familiarity breeds contempt. But in specific circumstances, it can breed admiration and mutual respect. A year ago, that dynamic led Patrick Queen to cross enemy lines and sign a three-year, $41 million with the Baltimore Ravens. Saquon Barkley returned home to Pennsylvania by inking a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles after years of tormenting them as a New York Giant. All he’s done since then is become the ninth player to eclipse 2000 yards rushing, threaten Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing yardage record, and emerge as the linchpin of a Super Bowl contender’s offense.
The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t need to look far for talent in free agency. Their AFC North rivals include a host of players investigating their options and if they’re wise, here are six free agents within their division they should be monitoring.
Nick Chubb
Chubb has been one of the NFL’s most lethal runners in his seven seasons as a Cleveland Brown. He’s underappreciated outside of Cleveland, but his physical frame and relentless, punishing running style have made him a fan favorite for a franchise that’s been stuck in the mud.
However, the Browns are retooling while Chubb is approaching his twilight years. It would be in his best interest to pursue a stable, winning situation for the first time in his pro career. If Arthur Smith decides to roll with Justin Fields and gears up an offense designed to resemble Philadelphia or Baltimore’s run-centric offenses, Nick Chubb is an ideal pillar. There are obvious concerns about his diminished athleticism, which could drive the price down on Chubb, potentially allowing the Steelers to sneak in at a discount rate.
We’ve seen a slew of All-Pro running backs get traded after down seasons and turn in some of their best years. Chubb could be next in the right offense. Chubb will be the same age Derrick Henry is today, and while he’s never been given his due, he’s rotated with Saquon Barkley, and Henry as the NFL’s best runner since 2019. Luring him from Cleveland would be a challenge because Minkah Fitzpatrick's blowis what wrecked Chubb's knee, but the Philadelphia Eagles keeping Barkley in the division proves nothing is impossible.
B.J. Hill
While everyone is focused on Higgins, Cameron Heyward’s All-Pro season has brought him another season in Pittsburgh, but he’ll be 36 next season. This season, B.J. Hill of the Cincinati Bengals recorded 56 total tackles, three sacks, and batted down four passes. Hill's three-year $30 million contract with the Bengals expires soon, and the Steelers need a big 300-pounder they can plug in the middle.
Tee Higgins
Cincinnati may have to make tough executive decisions this offseason and one of them involves them bidding adieu to Tee Higgins.
Cincinnati has too many gaps in their roster that need to be filled on the defensive end to devote even more of their salary cap to a No. 2 receiver. Meanwhile, the Steelers are desperate for a reliable No. 1. Higgins is an obelisk of a wideout. He’s the idealized version of Mike Williams in corporeal form. Cincy’s overflow fits one of Pittsburgh’s most glaring deficiencies.
Khalil Herbert
He’s no Nick Chubb, but Khalil Herbert is an under-the-radar running back who was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Bengals before this October’s trade deadline. His 2024 tallies don’t stand out with him playing sparingly behind Chase Brown, but the 26-year-old 5-foot-9, sixth-round product out of Virginia Tech possesses a low center of gravity, a powerful frame, and has demonstrated a knack for forcing tacklers to miss.
In 2022, he was one of the lone bright spots in the offense alongside Justin Fields on a destitute Bears roster that led the NFL in yards per carry, averaging 5.7 yards per touch. More importantly, Herbert, 26, has low mileage on his body and has been one of the league’s top backup change-of-pace runners for several seasons.
Diontae Johnson
I refused to believe that Diontae Johnson could become a Steeler again until the Ravens re-claimed him off waivers. The Steelers were unable to reunite with Johnson via trade because of an NFL rule that required two seasons to pass before a traded player could be reacquired via trade. Hell, if the Ravens can make room in their hearts and their rosters to forgive Johnson’s transgressions by acquiring him for the second time this season, it’s entirely plausible that Johnson is back in black and gold next season.
The Steelers have a thing for reunions, as evidenced by Cam Sutton’s return into the fold after a season in Detroit and suspension.
Mike Hilton
In all likelihood, Diontae Johnson is unlikely to be a Steeler next season, however, another reunion that seems entirely plausible is between Pittsburgh and Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton.
The Bengals slot corner occupies a position that has been a source of pain for Pittsburgh all season. Cam Sutton was a disaster in the latter half of the season while rookie Beanie Bishop Jr.’s assignments were targeted as often as possible in the first half of the season. Hilton was the Bengals' top cornerback in 2024, which isn't saying much given their porous secondary, however, he is regarded as one of the best blitzing defensive backs in the NFL, his PFF run grade ranked first among 223 cornerbacks and his 2024 coverage grade of 68.5 ranks well ahead of Joey Porter Jr. (55.6) and Donte Jackson’s(46.2).