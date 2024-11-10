Free Anthony Richardson: Best Colts memes and tweets after horrible Joe Flacco start
By Mark Powell
The Indianapolis Colts benched first-round pick Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco. While Colts head coach Shane Steichen claimed that Richardson's demotion was only temporary, it has to be a hit to the Florida product's confidence, especially considering he's in his second year on the job.
Richardson showed flashes in his rookie season, but ultimately played just four games. This season, Richardson struggled with his accuracy in the passing game, but proved to be an asset in the run game.
While Steichen has made his peace with the Richardson decision, former members of the coaching staff weren't as thrilled.
Shane Steichen's decision looks really bad for Colts and Anthony Richardson
“We’re going to lay all into Anthony Richardson, and now, we’re going to go,” said former interim coach Jeff Saturday. “We’re going to go with him. We’re going to go with his athleticism, and now he’s figured out how to prepare. How to get this thing going. How to lead a team.”
The Colts are, seemingly, blaming Richardson for their faults. Yet, the team remains in the AFC Wild Card race (somehow). Nonetheless, Indianapolis fans were not thrilled with their QB play the last few weeks. Richardson was bad and Flacco hasn't been much better.
Flacco is going on 40. There are no growing pains at this point in his career. He is what he is.
The sarcasm is excellent.
Richardson was a developmental quarterback, so it's surprising that Steichen opted to sit him down just 10 games into his professional career. Sure, the NFL demands success right away, but the Colts are in playoff contention and these reps could prove ever-valuable for Richardson down the road.
Instead, Flacco is performing...not well, while Richardson sits on the bench. The Colts have one asset they can predict in Flacco, and another they cannot in Richardson. Indianapolis is not winning the Super Bowl this season – sorry Colts fans – so why not find out what you have in Richardson?
The alternative is insulting to most the fanbase, to say the least.