French Open 2025 prize money and payouts: $64 million is on the line

As usual, the French Open has been stellar. The top seeds on the men's singles side have looked as sharp as expected, as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have both advanced to the quarterfinals. But the field hasn't been without a few surprises, like American Frances Tiafoe playing some of the best tennis of his life to reach his first-ever Roland-Garros quarters.

On the women's side, Loïs Boisson has taken her home country of France by storm, posting upset after upset in her first major appearance ever, most recently against No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula. Boisson is currently ranked No. 361 in the world. A true cinderella story, especially after a brutal injury just last year.

Here's what everyone in the French Open is playing for.

How much do the Men's and Women's singles players make at the French Open?

Round Payout Winner $2,900,000 Finalist $1,450,500 Semifinals $785,000 Quarterfinals $500,500 Fourth round $301,500 Third round $191,000 Second round $133,000 First round $88,500

French Open Men's and Women's doubles prize money payout

These figures are per team.

Round Payout Winners $671,000 Finalists $335,000 Semifinals $168,500 Quarterfinals $91,000 Third round $49,500 Second round $31,500 First round $20,000

Which tennis tournament has the biggest payout?

Pretty stunningly, it's none of the majors. Instead, the ATP Finals and WTA Finals, the year-end tourneys for the highest-ranked players on the tour, paid out a ridiculous $4.9 million for the men's singles winner and $4.8 million for the women's singles winner in 2024, according to Sportico. Granted, those tournaments feature only the top eight ranked players on each side, and has a "round robin" format to determine the semifinals.

Among the majors, the US Open paid out the most to winners last year, with a prize of $3.6 million, followed by Wimbledon ($3.5 million), French Open ($2.6 million in 2024, and $2.9 million this year), and then the Australian Open ($2.1 million.)

The moral of the story if you should try to be in the top 8 in the ATP or WTA so you can qualify for the ATP Finals, because that's where the big money is. Well, all of this looks like "big money" to me, but you now what I mean.