French Revolution: How France became an NBA powerhouse
By Quinn Everts
I'm not sure how much Paris, France and San Antonio, Texas have in common, but I know at least one thing they share; an admiration for Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs megastar has improbably lived up to the impossible expectations set out for him since he entered the league last year as the most hyped prospect in two decades, and now he returns home as his San Antonio Spurs will clash with the Indiana Pacers in this year's NBA Paris Games.
For folks in San Antonio, the 7-foot-4 "Alien" is the continuation of a line of Hall-of-Fame big men in San Antonio, which started in 1989 with David Robinson, who then passed the baton to Tim Duncan.
For those in Paris, he is the latest — and perhaps best ever — success story of a player from their home country to crack the NBA. The path from Europe's fifth-most populous country to professional ball stateside isn't a new or rare one; in 2023, Tony Parker became the first French player inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. His countryman, Boris Diaw, was a huge part of the 2014 Spurs title run alongside Parker. Rudy Gobert, from Saint-Quentin, has won four Defensive Player of the Year awards in the NBA. Nicolas Batum has carved out well over a decade-long career and plenty of other guys have logged productive NBA tenures after growing up in France.
But the league has never experienced as massive an influx of French talent as it has over the past few years. Wembanyama leads the charge — and might well be the NBA's preeminent star within five years — though he's not the only young Frenchman with real star potential.
Seven French players have been drafted in the first round over the past few years; just one year after Wemby was the consensus top pick, fellow French prospects Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr went No. 1 and No. 2 overall in 2024. Bilal Coulibaly, Tidjane Salaun and Pacome Dadiet also went in the first round last year, Ousmane Dieng was picked No. 11 in 2022, and even Wemby's teammate in France, Bilal Coulibaly, was a lottery pick in 2023.
Add second-round picks Rayan Rupert, Moussa Diabate and Sidy Cissoko in the past two years, and the list of French talent in the NBA is at an all-time high.
Has anything changed in France to fuel this run on French players? Quantity, for one; according to an Associated Press story from last year, "There are about 750,000 people registered with basketball clubs in France — nearly 70,000 more than two years ago and an increase of 170,000 since 2014."
Another big reason for the "French Revolution" within the NBA might have more to do with what NBA front offices value these days; lengthy, athletic players who can handle the ball and potentially make shots consistently. Notice a pattern in all the players listed above?
"That’s what separates us from our European rivals and connects us to the style played in America. We know how to develop them into tall and versatile players that the NBA craves," said Frédéric Fauthoux to the Associated Press. Fauthoux is the head coach of JL Bourg, the team that 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher played for in France in 2023-24.
He's got a point. Plus, so many French basketball prospects have already played against professionals by the time they enter the NBA Draft. That experience is hard to quantify; at the very least, it forces the players to develop their skills more, relying less on physical gifts than they'd be able to in the US.
Teeming with potential
None of the players drafted in the past two drafts will be as good as Victor Wembanyama, because... no one will be as good as Victor Wembanyama. But the talent coming into the NBA from France is still unrivaled by any other country right now.
Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly are likey the two players on the Washington Wizards that fans can confidently say will be part of the team's future plans. Sarr has all the tools to become a two-way force in the NBA, and All-Defense teams likely litter his future. Coulibaly is the prototype of the smooth, defensively sound wing with good vision and shooting upside that JL Bourg described. Zaccharie Risacher is extremely raw — but has already posted great games for a playoff hopeful team in Atlanta.
French players aren't new to the NBA; but this rush of talent coming from Paris and beyond highlights just how important France is going to be for the future of NBA basketball. Wemby may be one of one, but fellow Frenchman are coming to the NBA bunches — and it won't stop anytime soon.
Wembymania has commenced in Paris
"This means everything," said Victor Wembanyama when asked about being back in his home country with his Spurs teammates. During his short time back in France, he took in a PSG game, took his teammates to a nice dinner and had a court named after him in his hometown. That's a productive week!
As for the actual NBA games, the Spurs and Pacers should provide us with some fun hoops. Indiana (24-19) is scorching as Tyrese Haliburton — who won a Gold Medal at the Olympics in Paris last year — looks more like the two-time All Star version of himself we know him to be.
San Antonio (19-22) has been one of the surprises of the NBA season; despite a recent cold stretch, the Spurs are right in the mix for a play-in spot after winning 22 games total last season. Wemby makes this team tank-proof.
Tuesday will not mark the first game the NBA has ever played in Paris, but it might be the most anticipated for the people of France for one very, very tall reason. The NBA is reporting that both games between these teams in Paris sold out in under 24 hours, with tickets being bought by people from 53 countries. He might be playing in his hometown for the first time in years, but Wemby is a worldwide attraction.