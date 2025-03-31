1. Cornell University is really good at hockey despite falling short

College hockey fans know that Cornell is a good program; the Big Red representation in the NCAA tournament is not new. Clinching a berth this year for their 27th appearance in college hockey's post-season by winning the ECAC championship, Cornell has made the Frozen Four eight times. They've won the national title twice, the most recent being 55 years ago in 1970.

They didn't make it past the Toledo regional final this year, but they stirred the pot on their way out.

Cornell upset the number one seed in their region in Michigan State in the final seconds of regulation. They then took on Boston University in the regional final, tying up the game with about five minutes remaining. The battle in overtime was won by BU's Quinn Hutson, sending the Terriers to their 25th Frozen Four appearance. It was not an easy road through the Big Red, though.

Despite ranking 17th on PairWise, Cornell was in it until the very end of each game they played in this tournament. They have playmakers on offense, big boy senior defender Hank Kempf (New York Rangers drafted, Colorado Avalanche with NHL rights) and a brick wall in net in senior Ian Shane (who had 40 saves vs. BU). They'e physical and have a forecheck that had me on the edge of my seat every time they were down in the offensive zone.

What's bittersweet here is that Cornell head coach Mike Schafer, who's been at the helm for 30 years (561-300-117 record), is hanging up the skates. He led his team to 15 NCAA tournament appearances, earning one trip to the Frozen Four in 2003. This isn't the way he likely wanted to step away, but as someone who watches a lot of hockey, I will shout from the rooftops that he should be incredibly proud of his team.

Happy trails, Schafer. You created an incredible program.

2. Boston College's top line is NHL bound

The Boston College Eagles have exited the NCAA tournament prematurely, but that just gives two-thirds of their top line a little extra time in the big leagues right away. Their center will have to wait until he's drafted (this year).

Right winger Ryan Leonard put pen to paper to sign his entry level contract with the Washington Capitals on March 31, the day after their loss to the Denver Pioneers in the Manchester regional final. This is just in time for the likely near conclusion of the Gr8 Chase and an expected deep run into the post-season (the Caps were the first team to clinch a playoff berth in the 2024-15 season). Leonard is a finalist for the Hobey Baker award (the award for the top NCAA hockey player) and led many categories this year in his statistics. He had the most goals (30), the highest goals per game percentage (.81), and the most game-winning goals (9). Give him an inch on the ice, he'll take a mile.

Center James Hagens is a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft later this year. He's a smaller guy, standing just under six-foot, but it doesn't matter. He's hitting almost 20 minutes per game while he's smooth sailing on the ice. He's a two-way center that can score as well, he has 37 points on the season. Wherever he ends up, they're a lucky squad.

Left winger Gabe Perreault is expected to sign his entry-level deal with the New York Rangers this week and forgo the last two years of his collegiate career for the NHL, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan. He's plus-28 on the season and led the Eagles in power play goals with five. His top-line success at Boston College fell short of winning a natty, but soon he will be signed, sealed and delivered up to New York to help the Rangers with their final playoff push.

3. University of Denver's coach has potential to stack more titles

At just 35 years old, University of Denver's head coach David Carle has quite the impressive resume. Don't blink, because it won't be long until the NHL comes calling. But for now, he's trying to stack those trophies.

Named the Pioneer's head coach in May of 2018, he has taken the team to five NCAA tournaments, four trips to the Frozen Four, and secured two National Championship wins; one in 2022 and then again in 2024. He has potential to go back-to-back and win a second consecutive championship, stacking three in a four year span.

Outside of college hockey, in 2024 Carle was named the head coach of the United States national junior team ahead of the prestigious annual IIHF World Junior Championship. He led team USA to back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025, their sixth and seventh WJC titles. This is the first time the country became repeat champs.

Will he add another back-to-back to his accolades?

4. This Frozen Four is going to be one for the books

This tournament has not disappointed so far; we have seen it all from tight scores to teams cruising to a victory. We have seen double overtimes and wins in the last seconds of regulation. We have seen goalies standing on their heads to keep the puck out; a huge goalie-off in the Allentown regional final between UConn's Callum Tung (38 saves) and Penn State's Arsenii Sergeev (42 saves). We have seen major penalties to game ejections, coaches challenges, and even an attempted Michigan (it would have won the game).

There's four team's remaining. Two have been here before ( Denver, BU) and two are first-timers (Western Michigan, Penn State). It's anyone's championship for the taking, and it is going to be incredibly entertaining to watch the Frozen Four unfold. I highly suggest not missing it!