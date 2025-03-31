Frozen Four future locations: Where will the NCAA hockey tournament be held in 2026, 2027 and beyond

The 2025 NCAA Frozen Four field is complete, with defending champions Denver set to join Penn State, Boston University and Western Michigan for a shot at the national championship.

The Pioneers, Nittany Lions, Terriers and Broncos will meet at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, home of the NHL's St. Louis Blues, in the national semifinals on April 10 and then the national championship game on April 12.

Denver will face a familiar foe in the Western Michigan. The two programs are longtime rivals in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC). The Broncos got the best of the Pioneers on March 22 with a 4-3 double-overtime victory in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Penn State will be participating in its first-ever Frozen Four, meeting Boston University which has seen the national semifinal an impressive 25 times prior.

Where will future NCAA hockey tournaments be held?

After 2025, the NCAA has revealed the next three locations for the Frozen Four.

Year City Venue Date 2026 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena April 9-11 2027 Wasington, D.C. Capital One Arena April 8-10 2028 Chicago United Center April 6-8

In 2026, the Frozen Four heads to Las Vegas, Nevada where teams will gamble their national championship aspirations at T-Mobile Arena. It's the first time Sin City will host the NCAA Hockey Tournament. The first and second round regional locations include Albany, New York (Union College), Loveland, Colorado (Denver), Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Nebraska Omaha) and Worcester, Massachusetts (Holy Cross).

In 2027, the nation's capital will host the tournament for the first time since 2009. Capital One Arena, home of the NHL's Washington Capitals, will serve as the venue. Loveland, Colorado (Denver), Bridgeport, Connecticut (Sacred Heart), Springfield, Massachusetts (UMass) and Fargo, North Dakota (North Dakota) will host the regional rounds.

Finally, in 2028, the United Center in Chicago will find itself as the battleground for the NCAA title for just the second time (2017). Fargo, North Dakota (North Dakota), Rochester, New York (RIT), Allentown, Pennsylvania (Penn State) and Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Augustana) will host the regional rounds.