Fulham vs. Aston Villa: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The international break is over, and the Premier League returns this weekend. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins may have thought his chance to impress for England was there with Harry Kane not fit for England's match with Greece.
However, the Three Lions interim Lee Carsley opted to play Jude Bellingham as a false number nine instead. Watkins was reduced to an appearance from the substitutes bench. England lost to Greece but then beat Finland with Kane returning to the lineup.
It has since been announced that Thomas Tuchel is the new England manager. This could be more bad news for Watkins as Tuchel has a great relationship with Kane from their time at Bayern Munich together.
All Watkins can do is keep scoring goals for Villa, starting with their match against Fulham this weekend.
Aston Villa held by Manchester United last time out
Aston Villa were on a real high after defeating Bayern 1-0 in the Champions League. However, they were then held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United. This match may have just kept Erik ten Hag in the United dugout for now.
Villa are still fifth in the Premier League but this Saturday's game against Fulham will be a tough test.
Fulham are on the up
Fulham are currently eighth in the Premier League and have put in some great performances recently. They beat Newcastle United 3-1 and were unlucky to lose 3-2 to Manchester City last time out.
Had it not been for a string of missed chances, then the Cottagers may have left the Etihad Stadium with all three points.
Team news and predicted lineups
Fulham will look to play a more attacking lineup to the one that faced City in their last game.
Fulham predicted lineup: Leno, Tete, Anderson, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira, Lukic, Traore, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez
Jhon Duran has become a super-sub for Aston Villa recently. However, Unai Emery will likely still start Watkins ahead of him.
Aston Villa predicted lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Barkley, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Philogene, Watkins
Historical context and prediction
Villa have won four and lost just one of their last five matches against Fulham in the Premier League. There will be little between the two sides this weekend and it could end in a 2-2 draw.
How to watch Fulham vs. Aston Villa
Fulham will take on Aston Villa at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19. The match can be streamed on Peacock Premium.