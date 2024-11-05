Fulham player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Brentford?
The Monday night game in the Premier League did not disappoint. Harry Wilson came off the bench for Fulham to score two goals in added time to see off Brentford at Craven Cottage.
The result means that the Cottagers are now ninth in the Premier League. As for their West London rivals, Brentford, the Bees are 12th but just two points separate the two sides.
Fulham–Brentford Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Fulham players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Bernd Leno (GK): 7
Made a fantastic save to deny former Fulham player Fabio Carvalho from scoring. Leno could have done nothing about Brentford's goal which was a strike from range by Vitaly Janelt.
Kenny Tete (RB): 7
Solid defensively and was not afraid to get forward and have an effort on goal.
Joachim Andersen (CB): 7
Very good passing display by Anderson as he helped keep the Brentford front line quiet.
Calvin Bassey (CB): 7
Bassey's physical presence was needed to prevent Brian Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa from stamping their mark on the game. However, he did give the ball away in the lead-up to Brentford's goal.
Antonee Robinson (LB): 8
Dealt with Mbeumo efficiently and was excellent going forward. Robinson also got the assist on Wilson's winning goal. The USMNT defender is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and Fulham will do well to keep him in the long term.
Midfielders
Sander Berge (CDM): 8
Just what you want from your defensive midfielder. Berge made some fantastic blocks and tackles. His passing was simple but was crucial to Fulham's build-up play.
Andreas Pereira (CDM): 7
Pereira was solid next to Berge. However, he did allow Janelt too much space, which allowed the Brentford midfielder to score from range.
Emile Smith Rowe (CAM): 8
He was effective with his quick passing in the final third and can drop back to start attacking plays.
Forwards
Alex Iwobi (RW): 7
Iwobi had a slow start but was more effective when coming inside after Adama Traore had come on to give Fulham move of a threat on the right. Traore set up Wilson's first goal with a great cross. The Spanish winger along with Wilson have made big claims to start the next game.
Raul Jimenez (ST): 7
Jimenez was quiet but he still produced some fine touches. He was replaced by Rodrigo Muniz after 73 minutes.
Reiss Nelson (LW): 8
Nelson missed a couple of early chances that could have made the game more comfortable for Fulham. However, he still looked lively and dangerous until he was taken off for Wilson. Wilson's double was excellent, and it included a finish that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have been proud of.
Substitutes
- Adama Traore, 8/10
- Timothy Castagne, 7/10
- Rodrigo Muniz, 6/10
- Harry Wilson, 9/10
- Tom Cairney, N/A