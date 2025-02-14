Full history of Atlanta Hawks in the 3-point and Slam Dunk Contests
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will arrive on Sunday, Feb. 16 in San Francisco and, this year, a new format is in place that will turn the league's signature mid-season event into a four-team mini-tournament. In addition, the league will showcase some of its most high-profile events the previous day, with the Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, and AT&T Slam Dunk making up State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Chase Center.
This year, the Atlanta Hawks will not have a participant in either the 3-Point Contest or Slam Dunk event. In fact, it has been a while since the team had a representative claim glory on All-Star Saturday Night, but in this space, we will touch on the history of the Hawks participants in each event.
Hawks 3-Point Contest history
Only three players have ever participated in the 3-Point Contest while wearing a Hawks uniform, headlined by Trae Young.
2008-09: Mike Bibby became the first Hawk to participate in the 3-Point Contest when he joined the field in Phoenix. The veteran point guard's attempt started in promising fashion before he fell off late and was eliminated in the first round. Daequan Cook was the eventual winner.
2014-15: Kyle Korver was a key piece of Atlanta's 60-win campaign in 2014-15, and he was arguably the second-best shooter on the planet that season, trailing only the incomparable Steph Curry. However, Korver lost in the first round of the event in New York and, in appropriate fashion, Curry emerged as the winner.
2019-20: In his second NBA season and first All-Star appearance, Trae Young exited in the first round of the event in Chicago. Buddy Hield, who also played his college basketball at Oklahoma, won the event.
2021-22: Trae Young reached the three-man final in Cleveland. He faced off against both Luke Kennard and the eventual winner, Karl-Anthony Towns. Young and Kennard each scored 26 points in the final, but Towns prevailed with a 29-point showing to become the first big man to win the event since 2012.
2023-24: Trae Young made his third 3-Point Contest appearance and, once again, he produced at a high level. He reached the three-player final alongside Towns and Damian Lillard. Ultimately, Lillard won the event for the second straight time.
Hawks Slam Dunk contest history
A member of the Hawks has won the Slam Dunk Contest on four occasions since the event's inception in 1984. However, Atlanta has not claimed the dunk crown since 2005, with only one of the four wins happening after 1990.
1983-84: In the inaugural Slam Dunk Contest, Dominique Wilkins was a participant, but Larry Nance Sr. outlasted Julius Erving to win the crown in Indianapolis.
1984-85: Dominique Wilkins, aka The Human Highlight Film, won his first Slam Dunk Contest in the second edition of the event. Wilkins out-dueled Michael Jordan in the final at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, and the 1985 contest is considered one of the best of all-time.
1985-86: After Wilkins won in 1985, he was unseated by his own teammate the following year. Spud Webb crashed the party, beating Wilkins (who finished second) and establishing the record for the shortest player to win the dunk contest, a mark he still holds today.
1987-88: Wilkins and Webb both participated again in 1988, but this event is known for its final battle between 'Nique and Michael Jordan. Ultimately, Jordan won the crown in his home city of Chicago, though many believe Wilkins was shortchanged.
1988-89: Webb made his final appearance, but could not snag a second win. This time, the victor was Kenny "Sky" Walker in Houston.
1989-90: The Human Highlight Film flew once more, as Dominique Wilkins won his second and final dunk contest in 1990. Miami was the site of Wilkins' win, and he defeated Kenny Smith in the final round.
1991-92: Stacey Augmon, aka The Plastic Man, represented the Hawks in the 1992 contest, making his only career appearance. The festivities took place in Orlando, with Cedric Ceballos ultimately emerging victorious.
2004-05: The 2005 contest, held in Denver, marks the most recent win by a Hawk. Josh Smith was incredibly impressive in his rookie season, winning the title with back-to-back dunks that garnered perfect "50" scores in the final. Amar'e Stoudemire was the runner-up.
2005-06: Smith attempted to defend his title after the 2005 win, but he was upstaged by Nate Robinson. In the most memorable moment of that contest, Robinson jumped over Webb, garnering a "50" and becoming the second-shortest player to win a dunk crown.
2018-19: In the most recent Slam Dunk Contest appearance by a member of the Hawks, John Collins participated in Charlotte. The 2019 event was best-known for the inability of most participants to connect on dunks on the first try, though there were some impressive connections when they actually happened. Hamidou Diallo was the eventual winner.