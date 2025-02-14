Full history of Houston Rockets in the 3-Point and Slam Dunk Contests
By Criss Partee
NBA All-Star weekend is upon us and some of the most looked-forward-to events have always been the 3-Point and Slam Dunk Contests. While the excitement and spectacle vary from year to year, it’s always a good time once the participants take the court. The bigger the names the better but these competitions have also been the proving grounds for younger talents as well over the years.
The Houston Rockets have had their share of players take part in the festivities over the past few decades. Houston has even had a couple of guys compete more than once in either contest and in 2017 Eric Gordon left as the 3-point shooting king. So, let’s take a look at what Rockets players have shown off their skills in these contests over the years.
Houston Rockets 3-Point Contest history
Eric Gordon: 2017 and 2018
Eric Gordon competed in back-to-back three-point competitions winning the championship in 2017.
James Harden: 2015 and 2016
James Harden could always get hot from behind the arc but unfortunately, he came up short in 2015 and 2016. However, both times it was against players from the team that continuously stood in Houston’s way in the Western Conference. Of course that would be, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Cuttino Mobley: 2004
Cuttino Mobley was always known as a rather good shooter from deep, especially during the era he played in the late 1990s and 200s. Mobley put on a decent showing in the contest but could not go the distance.
Kenny Smith 1993
Kenny Smith, known as “The Jet,” was somewhat underrated in his day. In fact, he participated in both the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest in 1993 as a Rocket. While he competed in both, Smith failed to bring either title home to H-Town.
Houston Rockets Slam Dunk Contest history
K.J. Martin: 2023
K.J. Martin, son of former NBA star Kenyon Martin, tried his luck just a couple of years ago in the dunk contest. While he came up short Martin gave it a valiant effort repping the city of Houston.
Jalen Green: 2022
Jalen Green tried his hand in his rookie year at conquering the slam dunk competition but came up short.
Chase Budinger: 2012
Chase Budinger started his career in Houston and during his final season with the Rockets, tried his luck in the dunk contest. That didn’t end so well but at least he got out there to represent the Rockets.
Steve Francis: 2000 and 2002
Who remembers Steve Francis? The dynamic slashing guard for Houston back in the early 00s. The dunk contest in 2000 is remembered for the show Vince Carter put on but Stevie Franchise was right there two and put on a good showing in his own right.
Kenny Smith: 1991 and 1993
The Jets competed in the dunk contest twice as a Rocket and came home empty-handed in 1991 and 1993.
Ralph Sampson: 1984
Well, you certainly don’t see a lot of 7-footers in this contest. However, in 1984, a rookie named Ralph Sampson entered the fray and put on a show for the crowd. He didn’t win it but watching a 7-foot-4 player even compete in this contest was quite the sight to see.