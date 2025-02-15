Full history of Milwaukee Bucks in the 3-point and Slam Dunk Contests
By DJ Dunson
This weekend, a pair of Milwaukee Bucks will fill out the cast of characters hosting the NBA’s premier events on All-Star Saturday night. That includes Damian Lillard and Andre Jackson Jr., who are competing in the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest, respectively.
With the Bucks duo taking part in All-Star Saturday night, let's take a look at the Bucks' history in the 3-Point and SLam Dunk contests.
Bucks' full history in 3-Point Contest
In the 3-Point Contest, Damian Lillard will defend his crown against a field that includes former champ Buddy Hield, Jalen Brunson, Norman Powell, and All-Star Tyler Herro. At this point, Lillard is on the verge of becoming the Lorne Michaels of this generation’s 3-point contest. With a third consecutive win, Lillard has a chance to make history alongside Craig Hodges and Larry Bird, but the Bucks have an extensive history in the 3-point shootout.
A year ago, Lillard earned his second-consecutive crown by knocking his final shots down the stretch to defeat Trae Young. Basketball aficionados around the world would have preferred to see Steph Curry enter the contest to challenge Lillard on his quest for a 3-peat, instead of waiting around for another one-on-one against a WNBA sharpshooter, but that will have to wait until next year.
Ironically, the aforementioned Hodges was a three-time participant in the first three official 3-point contests as a Milwaukee Buck between 1986 and 1988. It was Hodges who recalled the infamous story of Larry Bird peacocking into the locker room and asking, “Who’s coming in second?”
In the inaugural contest, Hodges, who shot 45 percent from the field that season, beat Dale Ellis in a tiebreaker to reach the Finals. But in the Final, he got smoked by "Larry Legend," finishing with only 12 points.
In 1993, Eric Murdock represented the Bucks in the midst of a career year where he averaged career highs in points. He ultimately was eliminated by Dale Ellis in a double tiebreaker scenario.
It wasn’t until 2000 when future 3-point king Ray Allen made his debut that another Buck was a part of the 3-point event. In 2000, Ray Allen scored a 10 in his 3-Point Contest debut. That would have been an ignominious mark on his reign as king of the arc were it not for his redemptive return in 2001 when he hit 10 straight shots to win the crown.
Khris Middleton repped the Bucks in 2016 and 2019. In both contests he shot embarrassingly poorly, finished last and barely outscored Kevin Hart (yes, that one) in his debut appearance. Malike Beasley also participated alongside Lillard in 2024.
Bucks' full history in Slam Dunk Contest
The history of the Bucks in the Slam Dunk Contest has been less inspiring. Before he was a two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s participation in the 2015 Slam Dunk Contest was a cameo highlighted by Kevin Hart rebounding his third missed tomahawk attempt resulting in a pity score of 36 and his reverse off of an alley-oop. Most of it is better left on the cutting room floor of our memory banks.
Before winning the 3-point shootout, Ray Allen was the most accomplished Buck to participate in All-Star’s Saturday Slam Dunk Contest as well. Unfortunately, he also didn’t advance out of the first round in a contest won by rookie Kobe Bryant.
A decade earlier, Paul Pressley who was more renowned for his defensive acumen than his offensive prowess participated in the 1986 slam dunk contest which was won by Spud Webb. In 1987 Johnny Dawkins….
But none of those names were the Bucks franchise’s slam dunk contest’s gold standard. That honor belongs to none other than current reserve Pat Connaughton during the 2020 All-Star contest. Five years ago, Connaughton did the same elevator dunk by leaping over a normal-sized human holding the ball for his first dunk, and then performing a similar flush, but over the Greek Freak for his second slam. He earned a 50 on the second flush, unfortunately, Derrick Jones and Aaron Gordon stole the show.
Perhaps Connaughton can give some pointers to current teammate Andre Jackson Jr., a second-year guard, who’ll make his debut in the contest this weekend. No Bucks player has really made a lasting impression in the slam dunk contest allowing Jackson to break through on the national stage while cementing a singularly unique place in Bucks lore.