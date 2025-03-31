Full list of Eagles 2025 and future draft picks

In one month from today, Howie Roseman will be in his own personal hell. He spends years and years stockpiling and hoarding draft picks, and then once the draft is over, all he has is his new players. There has got to be some part in his brain that likes the veil of mystery that an unused draft pick has over the actual player that gets drafted.

As you’ve probably heard, the Philadelphia Eagles have a whole lot of draft picks over the next two years. As a fan of the franchise, a bunch of picks is a good thing. As a human being who has a finite brain capacity and has trouble remembering the number of scoops of coffee I put in the machine, a bunch of picks is daunting. This whole thing is to help you (and me) keep track of everything.

2025 draft picks and where they came from

The main thing with the added picks in the 2025 draft is that they’re the picks that are thrown in with trades. Like with the Jahan Dotson trade last Summer, the headline was that the Eagles traded a third-round pick for Jahan Dotson, but they really traded a third and two seventh-round picks for Dotson and a fifth-round pick.

These are the ‘Oh yeah, I guess they did get that pick, didn’t they?’ picks.

Round Who's owned the pick 1 Eagles 2 Eagles 3 Eagles 4 Eagles 5 Texans, Eagles 5 Lions, Browns, Eagles 5 Commanders, Eagles 5 Eagles

So, as of right now, the Eagles haven’t gained or lost any draft picks in the first four rounds (32nd, 64th, 96th, and 13th overall), so that’s nice.

Then, in the fifth round, their first pick (161st) is the one that came from a pick swap that happened in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. The Eagles traded their pick to the Texans in exchange for the Texans’ 2024 fourth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick. The Texans used the fourth-round pick to draft tight end Cade Stover, and the Eagles used their pick to draft running back Will Shipley.

The second pick (164th) in the fifth round is the one that came from the Eagles trade of Kenny Pickett to the Browns for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and this fifth-round pick. It was originally the Lions pick, but they traded it to the Browns along with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith at the trade deadline last season.

It would’ve been cooler if this was the Browns’ original pick because it would’ve been the 139th pick, but in kind of an ultimate bit of football poetry, the Browns already traded that pick away when they traded for Za’Darius Smith back in 2023. That means the Browns essentially traded Za’Darius Smith for Kenny Pickett, but in a weird, logically flawed type of way. Them’s the breaks.

The third pick in the fifth round (165th) is the one that I talked about before from the Jahan Dotson trade, and then the last pick (168th) has belonged to the Eagles the whole time.

One thing that’s interesting and maybe kind of marketable for all these picks is how close they are to each other. I don’t know how trade negotiations typically go, but when the Eagles drafted Cooper DeJean, they traded the 50th and 53rd picks to the Commanders for the 40th pick. Maybe those picks had more value because they were close to each other, or maybe they didn’t.

But the Eagles have the 161st, 164th, 165th, and 168th picks, and it feels like if they packaged those to trade up or something like that, it could be better value than just those picks alone.

2026 draft picks and where they came from

This one is a little bit weird because there are going to be some compensatory picks thrown in because of Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Mekhi Becton leaving in free agency. The actual value of compensatory picks gets decided much, much closer to the draft, so we don’t know when they will be. OverTheCap.com does a good job of projecting them, so we’ll default to their area of expertise.

Round Who's owned the pick 1 Eagles 2 Eagles 3 Eagles 3 Jets, Eagles 3 Compensatory 4 Eagles 4 Compensatory 5 Eagles 5 Texans, Eagles 5 Compensatory 7 Eagles

It’s easy for the first and second rounds because nothing has changed. Then the third round comes, and Howie Roseman finally gets some payoff for the Haason Reddick trade.

On April 1, 2024, the Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets for a conditional draft pick: If he played 67.5% or more of the Jets’ defensive snaps, the Eagles would get the Jets’ 2026 second-round pick. If he played less than that, it was the Jets’ third-rounder.

That was always going to be a third-round pick. Not only did no edge rusher under Jeff Ulbrich’s reign as the Jets’ defensive coordinator ever play for more than 66% of the snaps, but also, Reddick didn’t start playing until Week 8 because of contract issues. He ended up playing only 393 snaps, which was 34.23%. He needed to get to around 776 snaps to hit the number. Woof.

The next (potential) pick in the third round is the compensatory pick the Eagles get from Milton Williams leaving in free agency.

The fourth round is pretty easy, too. It’s just the Eagles' own pick and then the potential fourth-round compensatory pick from Josh Sweat leaving.

In the fifth round, the Eagles have their own pick, a compensatory pick from Mekhi Becton leaving, and the Texans’ pick via the C.J. Gardener-Johnson trade.

On March 12, the Eagles traded him and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans for Kenyon Green and their 2026 fifth-round pick, so this is a relatively new pick in Howie Roseman’s arsenal.

In the seventh round, the Eagles' only pick is their own, so it’s kind of boring.

There’s approximately a 0% chance that the Eagles will stay and pick at all of these spots. There’s also a 0% chance that they won’t add any more picks to the 2026 draft. Howie Roseman loves him a draft day trade or 50. Last season, he tied the record for most draft-day trades. It would make all the sense in the world for him to follow up a Super Bowl win with a draft where he breaks that record, making this list mostly incorrect.