Full list of national independents to win a College Football National Championship
By John Buhler
Looking into the annals of college football history, it is amazing how far we have come. Prior to 1998, there was no national championship game. The BCS era of the sport lasted for about 15 years before college football fans decided two teams playing for a championship was no longer enough. In came the College Football Playoff in 2014 with four teams. Then, we expanded it to 12 starting this season.
One of the most interesting and best programs throughout the playoff era has been the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They have made the playoff three times so far, making it all the way to the national title bout in the first year since playoff expansion. Notre Dame has been, without question, a top-six program in the sport in the dawn of the playoff era. Interestingly enough, they do it as an independent.
In the day and age of conference realignment, Notre Dame still does not feel the need to join a league. It does so in all other sports by competing in the ACC. While the Irish do play a heavy ACC schedule, they only competed in the ACC as a football equal during the COVID year, one where they made the Playoff. National independence is an arguably beautiful thing, but it is unique to Notre Dame.
With the national championship on tap Monday night, how many independents have ever won it all?
How many college football national independents won a national title?
Dating back to 1978 when Division I college football split into I-A and I-AA, three programs have won college football national champions as an independent: Miami, Notre Dame and Penn State all did it.
- 1982 Penn State Nittany Lions
- 1983 Miami Hurricanes
- 1986 Penn State Nittany Lions
- 1987 Miami Hurricanes
- 1988 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- 1989 Miami Hurricanes
Prior to 1978, national independence in college football was a bit more common. This was back when the Big 12 did not exist and the ACC, Big Ten and SEC all had far fewers members. Of course, prior to 1978, the playing field was not as "fair". Some teams had to go down a level, or two, while others were thrust into the spotlight. To date, only six "national independents" have won a national championship.
Penn State won a pair in the 1980s before joining the Big Ten as the 11th full-time member in the early-to-mid 1990s. The Nittany Lions defeated Georgia in 1982 and Miami in 1986 to win national titles. Miami won its first three national championships as a program as a national independent in the 1980s, beating Nebraska in 1983, Oklahoma in 1987 and Alabama in 1987 before joining the Big East.
Notre Dame won its most recent national championship in 1988 by defeating West Virginia. The Fighting Irish claim 10 other national titles, but all come before the 1978 Division I split. It should be noted that 1984 BYU competed in the WAC when it won its national championship. Florida State won its 1993 national championship as a member of the ACC. The last independent to win it all was Miami.
It is still hard to believe that every national champion in my lifetime has competed in a conference.