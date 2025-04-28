Full motorsports schedule for the week of April 28: NASCAR, F1, more

From a quick trip to the States in F1, to an iconic street circuit for one of the other formula series, it's a packed week ahead for racing fans.

F1, F1 Academy, NASCAR's top three series, IndyCar, Indy NXT and Formula E are in action this week at venues in Florida, Alabama, Texas and the streets of Monaco.

Here's what to expect if you tune in (and when to watch!).

Formula 1/F1 Academy: Miami Grand Prix (Fri. May 2 - Sun. May 4)

F1's odd scheduling brings the grid to Miami before the European leg of the schedule kicks off two weeks later.

It'll be the fourth installment of the race that zig-zags around the home of the Miami Dolphins, and there is plenty of championship intrigue coming into this one.

Championship favorite Lando Norris has fallen behind his teammate Oscar Piastri, who now holds a ten-point advantage, with Max Verstappen nearby as well.

Norris won his first F1 grand prix at this course last year, so it could be a good opportunity for him to rebound.

Miami also means the second sprint weekend of 2025, meaning there will only be one practice session, followed by qualifying for the sprint on Friday. Then the sprint race and grand prix qualifying Saturday and the race Sunday.

The grand prix starts at 4 p.m. ET in the U.S., 9 p.m. in London.

F1 Academy, the all-woman series, will have two races this weekend -- one Saturday afternoon and another Sunday afternoon.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Norris breaks through for his first win in 2024

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series: Texas Motor Speedway (Fri. May 2 - Sun. May 4)

What was once a fan favorite track has since become a blight on the NASCAR schedule. Nevertheless, NASCAR is back at Texas Motor Speedway.

Thanks to a repaving and reconfiguration a few years back, the track simply is not good for racing. The 1.5-mile oval is consistently not good for passing and overall action.

Nonetheless, all three series will be there this weekend, with the Trucks under the lights Friday (8 p.m. ET, FS1), Xfinity Satuday afternoon (2 p.m. ET, CW) and Cup Sunday (3:30 p.m., FS1).

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes his first Cup win at Texas in 2000

IndyCar/Indy NXT: Barber Motorsports Park (Fri. May 2 - Sun. May 4)

The iconic Month of May gets going with its lone event outside of the state of Indiana.

Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama is a road course with plenty of high-speed corners and elevation changes over its 2.38 miles.

Scott McLaughlin is going for three-straight wins at the track. Hopefully the track mannequin stays in place this time around.

First practice is Friday, qualifying is Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1) and the race is Sunday (1:30 p.m., FOX). Feeder series Indy NXT is also racing this weekend.

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: McLaughlin's pole lap at Barber from 2024

Formula E: Monaco ePrix (Sat. May 3 - Sun. May 4)

Overtaking at Monaco? It's possible in Formula E.

The electric series takes on a doubleheader on the famed streets using the full grand prix circuit (as they have been for the past few seasons).

Formula E uses a truncated schedule, meaning practice, qualifying and the race are on the same day. Saturday and Sunday's races are at 9 a.m. ET, or 3 p.m. local time in Monaco.

If you want to watch, the methods are a bit all over the place.

While the sometimes wild series tends to be a bit more subdued because of the tight walls that F1 fans are used to, passing is definitely possible (see below).

THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT: A triple overtake at the hairpin