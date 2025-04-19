Full NBA Playoffs bracket after Grizzlies, Heat punch tickets in play-in tournament

Everyone say their goodbyes to the 2025 NBA play-in tournament. It was fine.

Now that the playoffs before the playoffs have concluded, we have a full bracket for the NBA Playoffs! Rejoice! The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks, 120-106, in the final Western Conference play-in game, earning the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

Updated NBA Playoffs bracket after Grizzlies punch last ticket

NBA Playoffs bracket | Michael Castillo

Grizzlies to face Oklahoma City Thunder in first round

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't finish the year particularly strong, and it caused them to tumble in the Western Conference standings. Still, the Grizz finished the season with the No. 6 net rating in the entire NBA.

A coaching change very late in the season sent things into a bit of chaos, but this team was in the mix for the No. 3 seed in the West until the final week of the season.

Oklahoma City is a different beast, but these Grizz aren't a cakewalk; 48 wins, a top 10 offense and defense, and an awful lot to prove. It seems that every year, we say "this team isn't your typical No. 8 seed," but, truly... this isn't your typical No. 8 seed.

Dallas doesn't have anywhere to turn

Kyrie Irving's return makes this team considerably better, of course. But even fully healthy, this is about a 45-win team that maybe, maybe can win a playoff series if everything clicks at the right time. But that's about the best it can get.

Of course, we knew all this, but it's still jarring to watch the Mavs be eliminated from the play-in tournament for essentially no reason. One of the most fascinating offseasons in recent NBA memory is on the docket for this franchise. Where do they turn?