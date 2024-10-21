Full World Series schedule, teams, scores and more: Dodgers and Yankees square off
After more than six months of baseball, we're down to two. One of the most dramatic and unpredictable MLB postseasons in recent memory is set for a star-studded conclusion, as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers square off in the 2024 World Series. The two biggest cities in the country. Two of the winningest teams not just of this era, but in the history of the sport, renewing a long and storied rivalry. Some of the biggest names in the game, from Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts to Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. This Fall Classic has it all, and here's everything you need to know before Game 1 gets underway on Friday, Oct. 25.
Which teams are playing in the World Series?
The Yankees are representing the American League in the World Series for a record 41st time, although this will be the team's first appearance since winning its most recent title back in 2009. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are representing the National League for the 20th time. L.A. last won it all back in 2020, but it hasn't captured the Commissioner's Trophy in a full season since way back in 1988 — in fact, the Dodgers hold the record for the most World Series losses at 14, falling to the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Full World Series schedule
The 2024 World Series begins on Friday, Oct. 25, with Game 1 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. There will be off days for travel on Sunday, Oct. 27, and — if the series goes more than five games — on Thursday, Oct. 31. Below is the full schedule, complete with dates, locations and start times.
Game
Date
Home team
Road team
Location
Start time
Game 1
Friday, Oct. 25
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees
Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT
Game 2
Saturday, Oct. 26
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees
Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT
Game 3
Monday, Oct. 28
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers
Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY
8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT
Game 4
Tuesday, Oct. 29
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers
Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY
8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT
Game 5*
Wednesday, Oct. 30
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers
Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY
8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT
Game 6*
Friday, Nov. 1
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees
Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT
Game 7*
Saturday, Nov. 2
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees
Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT
*If necessary
Series format and home-field advantage
By virtue of a better regular-season record, the Dodgers will have home-field advantage during the series. The format for the World Series is identical to the format for the ALCS and NLCS: The series will be best-of-seven, with Los Angeles hosting Games 1 and 2 as well as Games 6 and 7 (if necessary). New York will host the middle three games at Yankee Stadium, with off days for travel after Games 2 and 5.
Home-field advantage could play a real role in this series: The Dodgers were 52-29 at home compared to just 46-35 on the road, while the Yankees were actually better on the road (50-31) than they were at home (44-37). That said, New York has gone 3-1 so far at Yankee Stadium in this postseason, while the Dodgers have gone 3-2 in their five home games.
Key players to watch
Where to start? On the Dodgers side, we begin with likely NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who's gotten all the way to the World Series in his long-awaited postseason debut. Ohtani won't pitch in this series as he continues to rehab from last year's elbow surgery, but he's plenty dangerous enough at the plate, hitting .400 over the final four games of the NLCS against the New York Mets. The top-of-the-order trio of Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman has carried L.A. all season long, although Freeman's status is up in the air as the star first baseman continues to battle an ankle injury. Names like Max Muncy, Will Smith, Teoscar Hernandez and NLCS MVP Tommy Edman loom as X-factors in this series.
For New York, the conversation starts with the big three of Judge, Soto and Giancarlo Stanton. Soto already has a ring with the 2019 Washington Nationals, but Judge and Stanton will be making their first appearances in the Fall Classic. Stanton has been tremendous all October long, winning ALCS MVP honors, while Judge has struggled, and New York fans will surely be anxious to see whether he can deliver in the biggest moments. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon anchor New York's rotation, with Cole in particular looking to capitalize on what could be his last best chance to win it all.
Pitching matchups and rotations
We know that Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 for New York, but after that, it's all still a bit up in the air. Cole, Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil are the four rotation options for the Yankees, although Cole could come back to pitch Game 4 (and, potentially, Game 7) on short rest.
For the Dodgers, Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler are the three starters left standing at this point, and all three will start in this series. The fourth starting slot will likely continue to be a bullpen game, with rookie Landon Knack the bulk option following an opener. Here's how things could line up:
Game
Dodgers projected starter
Yankees projected starter
Game 1
Jack Flaherty
Gerrit Cole
Game 2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Carlos Rodon
Game 3
Walker Buehler
Clarke Schmidt
Game 4
Bullpen game (Landon Knack as bulk option)
Luis Gil
Game 5*
Jack Flaherty
Gerrit Cole
Game 6*
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Carlos Rodon
Game 7*
Walker Buehler
Clarke Schmidt