Future GOAT? Victor Wembanyama is ready to take LeBron's mantle with outrageous Christmas performance

Victor Wembanyama in his last 14 games:



42 PTS 18 REB 4 AST 4 BLK (Christmas Day Debut)

26 PTS 9 REB 4 AST 8 BLK 6/13 3PT

30 PTS 7 REB 3 AST 10 BLK 4/8 3PT

42 PTS 6 REB 5 AST 2 STL 4 BLK

20 PTS 12 REB 7 BLK

28 PTS 7 REB 7 AST

25 PTS 10 REB 3 BLK

15 PTS 13 REB 7 AST

34 PTS 14… pic.twitter.com/hhHY7HWzwF