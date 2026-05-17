Future PGA Championship locations: Where the tournament is headed in 2027 and beyond

Aronimink Golf Club has been beyond a pleasant surprise for the PGA Championship. The course right in the suburbs of Philadelphia was one many analysts would worried would get picked apart by the modern game, particularly the distance players now have off the tee. But with some diabolical pins throughout the week and some good conditions, it's been one of the most entertaining PGA Championship venues and locations that we've seen in recent years. And the hope is that we'll get more like this in the future.

In the simplest terms, the course hosting a major championship dictates the quality of the major in many ways. It can be a pedestrian PGA Championship at a familiar course like Quail Hollow, but one at an unfamiliar place like Aronimink can rock the way it has. So, let's get out the crystal ball and see what the future PGA Championship locations look like and which ones stand out as future sites for this tournament. Of course, we've got to start with next year and the 2027 PGA Championship.

Where is the PGA Championship next year?

PGA Frisco | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The 2027 PGA Championship will head to PGA Frisco in Frisco, TX for the first time in the championship's history. The resort and course actually didn't open until 2023, but was built in conjunction with the PGA of America and their new headquarters. As such, PGA Frisco will now become an anchor site of the PGA Championship in both the men's and women's major championship rotation, and the 2027 tournament will be the first stop for the men.

Despite its brief time being open, PGA Frisco has wasted no time in hosting major tournaments, first welcoming the Senior PGA Championship in 2023, then hosting the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship two years later. Those events were won by Steve Stricker and Minjee Lee, respectively.

Speaking to PGA Frisco being an anchor site in the rota for the PGA Championship starting in 2027, though, the course near the headquarters of the governing body that puts on the tournament is also set to host the tournament and major championship again in 2034 as well.

Future PGA Championship sites and venues

Beyond the 2027 PGA Championship at Frisco, we also already have future sites announced for the tournament through 2035. Here's a look at the future venues and locations, as well as how many times they've hosted the event before.

PGA Championship Year Venue Location Times Hosted Previously 2027 PGA Championship PGA Frisco Frisco, TX Debut 2028 PGA Championship The Olympic Club San Francisco, CA Debut 2029 PGA Championship Baltusrol Golf Club Springfield, NJ 2 (2005, 2016) 2030 PGA Championship Congressional Country Club Bethesda, MD 1 (1976) 2031 PGA Championship The Ocean Course Kiawah Island, SC 2 (2012, 2021) 2032 PGA Championship Southern Hills Country Club Tulsa, OK 5 (1970, 1982, 1994, 2007, 2022) 2033 PGA Championship Bethpage Black Course Farmingdale, NY 1 (2019) 2034 PGA Championship PGA Frisco Frisco, TX 1 (2027) 2035 PGA Championship Oak Hill Country Club Rochester, NY 4 (1980, 2003, 2013, 2023)

We'll actually get several looks at either brand-new PGA Championship venues or ones we haven't seen in a long, long time in the coming years, much like was the case with Aronimink. The course outside of Philly hadn't hosted the tournament since 1962 before the 2026 championship, and we'll see more of the same.

PGA Frisco will make its debut, as mentioned, before we head to The Olympic Club for the first time in PGA Championship history. However, the course in San Francisco is no stranger to major championships, having hosted the US Open five times (most recently in 2012), the 2021 Women's US Open, and multiple US Amateur events as well.

Baltusrol in 2029 will be a bit more familiar, having hosted the PGA Championship twice since 2000, but we'll then get another fresh look as we head to Congressional. While that's also a familiar major venue, by the time we get to the 2030 tournament, it will have been 54 years since the PGA of America ventured outside of Washington, DC.

From there, the venues of Kiawah, Southern Hills, Bethpage, Frisco (at that point) and Oak Hill are all ones that golf fans will remember in short order. But they are also, with the exception of Frisco simply because we haven't seen it yet, some of the best historic PGA Championship venues in the rota.