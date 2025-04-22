Game 2 exposed flaws but didn’t doom the Knicks against the Pistons

The Detroit Pistons accomplished something they hadn’t done in over 16 years — win a playoff game.

It didn’t matter how they got it done — whether it was Dennis Schröder knocking down a clutch 3-pointer to give his team a 97–94 lead, or Cade Cunningham exploding for 33 points — the real story wasn’t just what the Pistons did right. It was what the New York Knicks did wrong.

Yes, the Pistons delivered one of their best defensive performances of the season. In Game 1, they held the Knicks to 83 points through three quarters. In Game 2, they shaved that down to just 67. Detroit also came out stronger this time around, taking a seven-point lead after the first quarter and maintaining a six-point lead at halftime — an area New York controlled in the series opener.

But this game wasn’t just about tying the series. It highlighted glaring mental and physical lapses that Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks failed to manage. Most notably — Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t score a single point in the second half and didn’t take a shot after the 5:20 mark of the third quarter. On a night when the Pistons were without Isaiah Stewart and had Tobias Harris guarding him, Towns looked completely disconnected.

Karl-Anthony Towns wasn't the only problem for the Knicks in Game 2

Towns’ absence from the offense was only the beginning of the Knicks' unraveling. Josh Hart, despite a stat line of 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, became a non-factor. He played passively, seemingly looking to offload the ball rather than attack — something fans aren’t used to seeing from him. Detroit’s game plan was clear — force Hart to shoot and make him uncomfortable. It worked. His energy will never be questioned, but his offensive presence shouldn’t have warranted fourth-quarter minutes last night.

Then came the fourth quarter. The Knicks trailed by as many as 13, but just like in Game 1, they fought back. Jalen Brunson tapped a loose ball to Hart, who hit a jumper to tie the game at 94–94. But just 20 seconds later, a miscommunication on a defensive switch — an all-too-familiar issue for this Knicks squad — left Dennis Schröder wide open. He buried the 3, and with it, New York’s hope of a late comeback.

Everything that went wrong — the lack of Towns' involvement, only eight total bench points, and a 50-win team losing at home — shouldn’t define how the Knicks approach Game 3. But the pressure is real. They’ve lost Game 3 in four of their last five postseason series. Now, more than ever, they need to show they can make meaningful adjustments — even if social media is quick to write them off.

The question isn’t whether the Knicks have the tools to respond. It’s whether they’ll use them when it matters most.