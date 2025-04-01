Garrett Crochet extension sure feels like the ultimate Red Sox Devers smokescreen

The Boston Red Sox have officially extended Garrett Crochet and have their ace for the foreseeable future. With uncertainty regarding the future of Walker Buehler with the team and Tanner Houck's recent struggles, this extension was perfect for both parties. Craig Breslow and company didn't waste time with lowball offers; they got the job done. Now that they have checked that box, they can't forget that we're all watching what is unfolding with Rafael Devers.

Currently in a career-worst slump, Devers has opened up the season 0-19 with 15 Ks. Disgruntled at the plate due to what's going on with his designated hitter situation, is it safe to say there's a lack of effort going? An "I don't care" attitude? Or is this just a slow start? It would be hard to believe that Devers is just slumping this bad, as he never has before, and the timing of everything is too perfect for it not to be weighing on him.

Let's face it: if Devers were a prospect like Kristian Campbell, there's no chance he wouldn't have been optioned back to Worcester yet to work on his swing and timing. Devers looks behind on every at-bat, and the Red Sox must take action soon. The problem is that Devers is typically a prolific hitter that any team is lucky to have. You don't worry about how much his contract costs because you're in win-now mode. Trading him is the last alternative, but something must change drastically and quickly.

What is the solution for Devers in Boston?

If Devers lacks any lack of motivation to play baseball, he must be benched until he changes his attitude. It's been said that Boston will not be playing third base again, and although the relationship between Devers and Alex Cora is sour, you can't keep inserting a guy into your lineup who will act like he doesn't care.

You can't tell me Devers is just struggling, and all this is weighing on him and affecting his play. Disgruntled as he may be, having a team-first attitude is essential. Devers' complete lack of humility and unwillingness to do what's best for the team put him in his position, and he has yet to take any accountability for it.

Still, extending Crochet is a happy moment for the Red Sox organization, but they have more significant issues now. You don't want it to come to a trade, but something needs to happen to keep Devers happy in Boston. He is a key part of the team's present and future.