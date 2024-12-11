MLB trade grades: Red Sox add ace Garrett Crochet to rotation in blockbuster deal
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox whiffed on Blake Snell and Max Fried. They weren't about to let that happen a third time, and took matters into their own hands by trading for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
Crochet, who was expected to be dealt this winter by White Sox GM Chris Getz, is a southpaw with electric stuff. Last season, Crochet made the transition from relief pitcher to starter, and it was a resounding success. Crochet had a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts. He will immediately become the ace of the Boston rotation.
Garrett Crochet trade details: Red Sox deal for White Sox ace
The Red Sox reportedly will send Kyle Teel and more to the Chicago White Sox for Crochet. Boston was backed into a corner to trade for some rotation help, rather than handing a boatload of money to Corbin Burnes. Crochet should thrive in Boston, where he'll lead a rotation which features Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford and Brayan Bello, among others.
Yes, the Red Sox had to give up a ton of young talent in adding Crochet, but assuming they can sign the left-hander to an extension, it's well worth it. Teel is the Red Sox fourth-ranked prospect, Montgomery is ranked fifth, Meidroth is 11th and Gonzalez is 14th. The White Sox preferred a prospect-laden package, specifically one with position player talent, and they got it.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Red Sox-White Sox deal for Garrett Crochet?
Grading a trade at the outset is an impossible ask, but the immediate reaction here is a positive one for the Red Sox. Boston was able to hang onto its top-three prospects, which is surely where this conversation started. Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell are coveted by most rival MLB teams. Getz surely knew the Red Sox needed pitching, which is why he cashed in on that desperation.
White Sox trade grade: B
Chicago could've help onto Crochet until after the MLB Winter Meetings, but doing so would've risked complicating his market, or even shrinking it. Not to mention, Crochet isn't the only starting pitcher available – the Astros could trade Framber Valdez, or the Padres may deal Dylan Cease. The White Sox traded Crochet when they had the chance, and landed four top-15 prospects, including two in the top-60 per MLB Pipeline. Boston's strong farm system, which included plenty of position-player talent, helped them in this instance.
Red Sox trade grade: B-
The Red Sox acquired the best player in this trade and held onto their top-three prospects. You have to hand it to Craig Breslow for accomplishing such a feat given the White Sox asking price for Crochet. That being said, parting ways with two top-100 prospects could come back to haunt the Red Sox. Also, the success of this deal fully depends on signing Crochet to a long-term extension, as his current contract ends after the 2026 season. Breslow would rather take care of business now than wait on Crochet to reach free agency.