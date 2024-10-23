Garrett Nussmeier shades Kyle Field ahead of LSU-Texas A&M clash
The LSU Tigers are heading into a crucial matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9, one with massive SEC and postseason implications. But LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier might be putting his Tigers in some trouble before the opening kickoff, and unnecessarily so.
Speaking with the media this week Nussmeier was asked about playing in front of the 12th Man at Kyle Field in College Station this week, Rather than showing respect to the Aggies and their fan base, he instead seemed to take a shot at Texas A&M's home crowd while praising his own home field.
"Kyle Field is loud, yes, I'll give them that," Nussmeier said. "But it's not Death Valley."
The Tigers go into this game hot after winning six straight following a season-opening loss to USC with a marquee win coming in overtime two weeks ago against Ole Miss. Brian Kelly's squad isn't the darling of college football this season because of the one loss but they have climbed to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings and remain unbeaten in SEC play.
It's a similar story for the Aggies as well. After losing in Week 1 to Notre Dame, Texas A&M has also won six straight games, including a blowout victory over Missouri. Now, these two rivals clash with viable College Football Playoff implications on the line, which is what makes Nussmeier's comments so interesting.
As Nussmeier looks to keep his offense going, it's clear that the QB was jabbing the Aggie fanbase before a crucial game that will affect both teams' SEC title and Playoff hopes.
While neither team will be completely eliminated from the College Football Playoff with a loss, it's clear that whoever wins this game will be able to control their destiny for the SEC Championship Game and, in turn, for a CFP berth.
With no losses for either team, the Tigers and Aggies are currently atop the SEC standings and stand alone as the only unbeatens in conference play. With five one-loss teams behind them, there is margin for error to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game but a win would make that much likelier.
For LSU and Nussmeier, a win would be particularly advantageous. While the toughest remaining game by far for Texas A&M is the season finale against Texas, LSU still has to face Alabama in Week 11 before going on the road to Florida, hosting Vanderbilt and finishing the year hosting Oklahoma.
Because of these massive postseason implications for both teams, Nussmeier giving out some bulletin-board material to the Aggies was probably not the wisest decision. Then again, this is a rivalary matchup in the SEC, and we know that anything goes when that's at play.