4 Garrett Nussmeier transfer destinations that would make Brian Kelly purple
Throughout the 2024 season, Garrett Nussmeier's name has frequently come up in discussions about the 2025 NFL Draft. At times, he was even considered the top quarterback available. However, the LSU football program faced challenges, losing three of its last five games after starting the season with a 6-1 record.
It is noticeable that Nussmeier has been quite inconsistent and has flaws that need refinement. Additionally, gaining another season of experience would benefit him as a future NFL quarterback. That said, would an extra year of experience be better spent at LSU or under a more competent head coach?
Ella Springfield, Nussmeier's girlfriend, announced her farewell from LSU on Instagram: "I came for the player, but stayed for the lifelong memories and friendships made. #foreverlsu." That could play a pivotal role in his decision to potentially stay at LSU, transfer, or enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Brian Kelly remaining as head coach, he stated that LSU needs increased donor support to remain competitive, which could result in losing more starters, including Nussmeier. If Nussmeier enters the transfer portal, these three programs will definitely frustrate Kelly.
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
Depending on Jalen Milroe's intentions and Kalen DeBoer's possible desire to bring in his own player, Alabama could be looking for a new quarterback. DeBoer has a strong track record of developing quarterbacks.
Alabama possesses the resources and football infrastructure to pursue any player it wants, both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, including rival quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
3. Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia has had a disappointing season in their view, and with Carson Beck likely heading to the draft, they will need a starting quarterback with experience.
The Bulldogs are willing to invest financially, and Nussmeier would be an excellent fit for the Georgia offense. If this move happens, it could further complicate matters for Kelly at LSU, as they continue to compete with top teams.
2. Arkansas Razorbacks
Losing a key player or the face of a program to a rival team is always a tough blow. If Nussmeier were to leave for the Razorbacks, it would not only confuse fans and Kelly but also light a fire (which could be crucial for next season if Kelly doesn’t take action).
While the Razorbacks have Taylen Green, who showed potential and could take that next step in 2025, Nussmeier would still represent an upgrade and would fit well within Bobby Petrino’s offensive system.
1. Notre Dame Irish
Wouldn't it be ironic if Garrett Nussmeier transferred to Coach Kelly's former team, which has always struggled to find elite quarterback play to help them succeed? Additionally, Notre Dame may need to find a new starting quarterback in 2025 due to the potential departure of current starter Riley Leonard.
If this occurred, the entire football world would scrutinize and laugh at Brian Kelly, including the Athletic Director of LSU.