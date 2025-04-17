The Dallas Wings made the obvious choice on Monday night when they selected UConn guard Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Although Bueckers was the top recruit in the country coming out of high school and ended up being the first pick in the draft, her journey with the Huskies was not a breeze. She fell on hard times during her college career but she ultimately ended up exactly where her followers expected her to be.

Her prowess on the court, combined with her infectious personality in everyday life, helped her rise to stardom in the college ranks. This level of fame will only be exacerbated now that she joined the professional ranks.

Gatorade celebrates Paige Bueckers with tribute video after No. 1 overall selection in WNBA Draft

One of Bueckers' proudest accomplishments off the court was her groundbreaking NIL deal that she signed with Gatorade in 2021. To demonstrate their appreciation, the company produced a tribute video for her after being selected No. 1 overall in the draft.

When asked about what being a Gatorade athlete meant to her, Bueckers did not hesitate to reflect on all that she had been through along the way.

“It’s pretty amazing to think back on the journey I’ve been on with Gatorade," said Bueckers. "From high school to becoming the first college athlete on their roster, to a national championship and now, the WNBA Draft. They’ve been there for me through all the highs and lows, and I can’t wait to continue making history together as I start my career in the WNBA.”

Related: What Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings can learn from Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever

Bueckers will now enter her first WNBA season with the Wings after enjoying one of the most decorated college careers in recent memory. After winning the National Championship with her Huskies teammates in early April, she'll have just over a month to prepare for her first WNBA game.

The Dallas Wings will take on the Minnesota Lynx on the opening night of the WNBA season on May 16. She and shooting guard Arike Ogunbowale will instantly form one of the deadliest backcourts in the league, and they'll have ample help from players like DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith.

Regardless of the growing pains that Bueckers may endure during her rookie campaign, her college career is a testament to the fact that she can weather any storm. Her supporters know this, and that's why they have remained steadfast in their belief that she is destined for great things in the WNBA.