Geno Smith caps off revenge win over Jets with iconic meme
By Quinn Everts
Learning that your favorite team's quarterback is a sicko is a great feeling. It gives you confidence that they're fully locked in, holding grudges, doing anything in their power to get an inch competitively over the opponent.
Seattle Seahawks fans might have already known that Geno Smith is a sicko (again, this is a compliment) before today, but meme-ing a team that you haven't played for in 8 years is the type of chip you want on your signal-caller's shoulder. After beating the New York Jets on Sunday in comeback fashion, Geno Smith tweeted a picture of the guy who "stopped by the funeral of my biggest hater" with no further caption. Because no further caption was needed, frankly.
Geno Smith's career has resurged in Seattle
A new team, a new conference and nearly a decade of time, and Geno Smith still hasn't forgotten his time in New York. He was a second round pick by the Jets in the 2013 Draft, and never took off the way fans hoped he would. But, as we've seen numerous times, the Jets do their best to stifle the development of quarterbacks, and Smith's career trajectory is evidence of that.
He hasn't been quite as sharp this year — he's thrown as many interceptions as he had touchdowns — but the Seahawks are 7-5 and in first place in the NFC West, so statistics be damned, honestly.
The lack of words with Smith's meme make it even more impactful. He didn't explain the picture, he didn't say "You suck Jets, I'm free!" He just won the game on the field, tweeted out a single picture, and then went about his business. That's the mark of a true leader right there.
How long will it be until Geno Smith no longer considers the Jets his "biggest hater?" Hopefully never. That type of spite and grudge-holding is what keeps a quarterback motivated.