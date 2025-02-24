In the immediate aftermath of a disappointing yet moderately successful campaign, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald gave a not-so-ringing endorsement of quarterback Geno Smith.

"Got no reason to say no, so I guess yeah," Macdonald told ESPN's Seattle Sports radio show regarding Smith returning to the Seahawks in 2025. We're no communication experts here at FanSided, but that doesn't sound like someone eager to run it back with the veteran signal-caller next season. But the feeling might be mutual if recent ominous social media activity is any indication.

Smith took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to unpromptedly share a famous GIF of NBA superstar LeBron James storming out of a press conference. The context of the post is unclear, though the timing has put Seahawks fans on notice and got their minds racing.

Cryptic Geno Smith message gives Seahawks fans every reason to panic

Notably, Smith is entering the final year of his contract. He's due a $10 million roster bonus on Mar. 16 if still a member of the Seahawks as of that date. Moreover, the 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year voiced his desire for an extension/raise last offseason. Could this signal the two sides aren't on the same page about continuing their partnership?

While Smith still operated at a high level in 2024, he will be 35 in October. Perhaps his age is factoring into Seattle's plans this spring as they further lean into the youth movement led by Macdonald. The two-time Pro Bowler's timeline may not align with the Seahawks' direction, paving the way for a potential breakup.

Despite playing behind one of the NFL's worst offensive lines last season, no quarterback had a higher percentage of on-target attempts than Smith (81.8). He was fifth in completion rate, throwing for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. But most importantly, his efforts translated to team success, with Seattle finishing 10-7 (only to miss the playoffs in an uber-competitive NFC).

Whatever's going on behind the scenes, Smith's ostensibly upset over something. Whether it be related to his situation with the Seahawks is hard to decipher. Nonetheless, the 12s are restless thinking of the possibilities of the puzzling tweet.