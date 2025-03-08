Geno Smith's contract demands paint an expense picture for Giants-Aaron Rodgers rumors

The news of quarterback Geno Smith being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick made waves in the NFL free agency pool on Friday.

Smith, 34, will be reunited with his former Seattle head coach, Pete Carroll, who took the Raiders job on Jan. 25. His departure from a 10-7 and near-playoff qualifying club is the latest large domino to fall in the QB carousel.

The abrupt trade took many insiders by surprise as Smith and Seattle were in the midst of contract extension negotiations. Reportedly, Smith wants to be paid $45 million per year and Seattle was only willing to meet his camp at $35 million.

Geno Smith's contract demands spell expensive doom for New York Giants in Aaron Rodgers pursuit

The most important implication from Smith's failed negotiations with Seattle is underlined in the money. Smith was the lowest-paid non-backup veteran QB in the league at $25 million per year.

That information speaks volumes about the current market for veteran passers this offseason. The parties that will be most interested in that intel will be the New York Giants and soon-to-be free agent Aaron Rodgers.

This is important to note for everyone who believes Aaron Rodgers will be a “cheap” option for the Giants.



Veteran QBs are expensive. If Geno Smith could have gotten $35M, do you really believe Rodgers will settle for a lot less?



Maybe. But I doubt it. 👇 https://t.co/esKLxoDu4o — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) March 8, 2025

If Seattle was willing to meet Smith (4,320 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 15 interceptions in 2024) at $35 million, there's little doubt someone like Rodgers (3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) will settle for any less than that amount.

Rodgers was never going to be a "cheap" option for New York general manager Joe Schoen but his recent form (albeit a shell of his four-time MVP self) isn't detrimental enough to lower the cost for his services substantially.

Giants fans will want to keep an eye on how Seattle follows up Smith's trade to Las Vegas too. Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Seahawks have Minnesota QB Sam Darnold at the top of their wish list. Darnold is expected to become a free agent on March 12 since the Vikings declined to franchise tag him.

Considering Darnold had a very successful 2024 regular season before flopping in the playoffs, what Seattle pays for the 27-year-old signal caller will likely officially set the market for large dominoes such as Rodgers in free agency.