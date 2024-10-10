Is George Kittle playing tonight? Last-second fantasy football replacements
By Lior Lampert
The San Francisco 49ers travel to Emerald City to face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. But will they -- and fantasy football managers -- have All-Pro tight end George Kittle at their disposal in the clash between NFC West foes?
Kittle has been dealing with a rib injury of late. He popped up on the Week 5 injury report because of the issue, sitting out two practice sessions leading up to the contest. Ultimately, he suited up, logging a 91 percent offensive snap share rate en route to catching eight passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Entering the upcoming battle for first place in the divisional standings without a designation, the eight-year NFL pro is ostensibly all systems go.
Despite Kittle playing through the ailment and thriving despite it, the team monitored his reps while preparing for their Week 6 showdown in Seattle. On Wednesday, the 49ers gave us a slight scare when they promoted fellow tight end Brayden Willis to the active roster. But barring any setbacks, the former should be out there when San Fran takes the field under the primetime lights.
However, fantasy footballers have learned throughout the 2024 campaign that we can't take anyone's availability for granted. While Kittle is on track to play, managers should have a contingency plan ready.
Last-second fantasy football replacements in case George Kittle misses Week 6
Surely, you won't find someone with Kittle's weekly upside on the waiver wire. Nonetheless, several tight ends are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are worthy of plug-and-play consideration, especially in a pinch.
First, Tyler Conklin (35 percent rostered) of the New York Jets is a worthwhile Kittle alternative. No tight end has run more routes than the 29-year-old through five weeks, which has yielded fantasy relevance. He's commanded at least six targets in three straight contests, eclipsing double-digit PPR points twice during that stretch. Unlike most who play the position, his combination of usage and volume gives him a reasonable combination of floor and ceiling.
Like Conklin, Cade Otton has drawn plenty of looks in his every-down role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 2022 fourth-round pick is a distant third fiddle to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the passing game, but his 23 targets over the past three games rank fourth among tight ends.
Last but not least, Zach Ertz may not be the three-time Pro Bowler he once was in his prime. Regardless, he's established himself as a safety valve in the middle of the field for Washington Commanders transcendant rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The aging vet has seen at least four targets in all but one game this season. While there isn't much upside, his installment as the squad's de facto No. 2 receiver gives him value.