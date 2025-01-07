George McCaskey's clueless take on GM-head coach alignment may doom the Bears forever
By John Buhler
If there was ever a time for diehard Chicago Bears fans to find a new team to root for, today would be that day. I do not understand for the life of my why this is so incredibly hard for one billionaire owner after another to get their heads around, but here we are... It is so much better to hire and fire head coaches and general managers in unison for the sake of more accountability and contract alignment.
When asked why the Bears are holding onto increasingly incompetent general manager Ryan Poles as opposed to starting from scratch like they are trying to do after moving on from Matt Eberflus as head coach, George McCaskey said he did not believe contract alignment was a key factor in building a team. Unbelievable! No team has done a more deplorable job of not learning that lesson than them.
For years, the Bears have hired a head coach and general manager out of sync with each other, only to fire the head coach year one to a rookie quarterback's contract. The Bears will occasionally win with defense like they did in 2018, in the mid-2000s and during that magical 1985 season. However, I have never seen a franchise less equipped to win back-to-back division crowns than lowly Chicago.
Every team in the NFC North won double-digit games and made the playoffs except for the Bears.
Eberflus was a big problem, but so are Ryan Poles, Kevin Warren and the entire McCaskey Family.
George McCaskey shows Chicago Bears are in arrested development
There are so many poorly run franchises scattered across the NFL, and the Bears chief among them. For every Buffalo and Kansas City that gets out of its perpetual quagmire, there is a team like Chicago that never does. When franchises like Miami and Washington have their stuff more together than you, it is time to seriously re-evaluate things and go back to the drawing board. The Bears remain clueless.
In my decade-long career at FanSided, I have seen eras of football teams come and go. I have seen the Evil Empire crumble around Robert Kraft, as well as seen Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid form an unstoppable force in Kansas City. Rudderless AFC teams like Buffalo and Cincinnati won multiple playoff games. All the while, I can never count on the Bears being good in back-to-back seasons.
While I really wish it was not the case, second and now third-generation owners are so incredibly removed and detached from reality. As long as the TV check clears, then who cares? Every season, only eight or so teams are seriously contending for a Super Bowl. Another 16 think they are. As for the other eight, they are hanging out at the losers table with the Bears, thinking they are oranges.
I feel so bad for Bears fans, but they also do not have to tolerate this kind of suffering any longer.