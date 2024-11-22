George Pickens puts exclamation point on Steelers failure by fighting Browns as time expires
The Pittsburgh Steelers only know how to play one way, and most days that's good enough for a victory. That wasn't the case on Thursday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.
Steelers wide receiver George Pickens also knows only one way to play. And sometimes that's just a bit too chippy and a lot too focused on getting a win.
On the final play of the game, a Hail Mary attempt, Pickens wasn't anywhere near the ball. He was behind the endzone fighting with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome instead.
Here are some closer looks that the scuffle, which started during the Hail Mary.
If that whole sequence looks familiar, you may have watched a bit of Pickens in college at Georgia. Social media was quick to bring this clip back.
Social media had a few more memes to pull out for that one.
Pickens is a talented wide out, but he's had issues with avoiding drama during his time in Pittsburgh. There always seems to be something with him.
Just a couple weeks ago, there was this:
And before that there was this:
The Steelers needed Pickens to be more playmaker than distraction on Thursday night. He couldn't quite handle it. He came away with four catches for 48 yards.
This Steelers team has taken off with Russell Wilson behind center but Wilson was ultimately outdueled by Jameis Winston in a snowstorm. It didn't help that Myles Garrett was at his best, logging three of the Browns' four tackles on the night.
The Browns added a third win to their record while Pittsburgh added a third loss. Following wins over the Commanders and Ravens, file this Steelers loss away as another headscratcher. Their other two losses came at the hands of the sub-.500 Colts and Cowboys. With another road trip coming next week against the 4-7 Bengals, Mike Tomlin should be on high alert.