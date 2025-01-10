George Pickens is the only thing that can save the Steelers, for better or worse
By Kinnu Singh
In the years that followed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s decline, the Pittsburgh Steelers were difficult to watch. The team’s dynamic and high-powered offensive attack had suddenly become stagnant.
The unit’s lack of production in 2023 led to the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, marking the franchise’s first midseason coaching change in 82 years. That spurred an offseason of change, which included the addition of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and drastic renovations to their quarterback room.
After quarterback Russell Wilson took over the starting role in Week 6, the Steelers appeared to have found an efficient offensive attack that was capable of sustaining drives and scoring points. The Steelers held a 10-3 record entering the final month of the season, but everything began to fall apart when it mattered most.
The Steelers are on a four-game losing streak heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Pittsburgh will have to find a way to recapture their magic if they hope to have any chance of upsetting Baltimore, who ended the regular season on an upward trajectory.
Russell Wilson and George Pickens could save (or end) Steelers season
As the Steelers struggle to find answers, their collapse can be traced back to their most volatile asset: wide receiver George Pickens. The controversial wide receiver has struggled ever since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 13. On a recent episode of the "Check the Mic" podcast, The 33rd Team's Sam Monson claimed that Pickens needs to play well if the Steelers hope to have any chance of winning their Wild Card matchup.
“It’s [Russell] Wilson and George Pickens combined,” Monson said. “That combination was what was unlocked with Russell Wilson coming into the lineup as the starting quarterback. Obviously, Pickens has been hurt, but then he was back and dropping everything. That connection needs to fire, otherwise I think the Steelers have basically no chance. They need those big plays. They need those contested catches from Pickens."
The Steelers recorded 300-plus offensive yards in six straight games prior to Pickens' injury. They managed just 163 total offensive yards without their top wideout in a 27-13 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Although Pickens returned to the lineup in Week 17, his final two games of the regular season left a lot to be desired. The third-year wide receiver caught just three passes for 50 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, and he regressed further in the regular season finale against the Bengals. Pickens finished the game with just one of his six targets but didn't manage to gain a single yard.
The Ravens clinched the AFC North title and the AFC’s No. 3 seed after scoring 31-plus points in each of their last four games to close out the regular season. Along with slowing down Baltimore's potent offense, the Steelers will need to find a way to score points. To do that, they'll need Pickens to play at his best.